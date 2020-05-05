Cong demands rollback in diesel, petrol prices in Delhi

The Congress Tuesday condemned the decision to raise taxes on diesel and petrol in Delhi and demanded their immediate rollback, saying higher fuel prices will adversely impact the supply chain, the agriculture sector and farmers. "The Congress Party condemns this unprecedented hike in VAT on petrol and diesel to 30 pc from 27 pc on petrol and 16.5 pc in diesel in Delhi. We demand an immediate rollback of this hike," said spokesperson Ajay Maken.

He said that during the Congress regime, the VAT on Petrol was 20% and on Diesel 12.5%. Maken said the VAT Act, 2004, passed during the Congress regime, capped the VAT at 20 pc for petrol and diesel, but soon after coming to power in 2015, the AAP government on June 30, amended the Act to increase the cap to 30 pc.

Despite a public display of being at loggerheads with the AAP government, the Lieutenant Governor and the union government, representing the BJP, gave a go-ahead to this bill within two weeks and notified it on July 14, he lamented. "Citizens seeking relief in form of cash and tax cuts being meted out this kind of treatment is a shame. Nowhere in the world, any government would have inflicted such hardships on their citizens," he said.

Congress spokesperson Sudhmita Dev also said that the decision to hike diesel and petrol prices by way of increasing taxes by the Delhi government as well as by the Assam government were condemnable and the prices must be rolled back. "Diesel and petrol are connected to the lifeline of the people. This will have a direct impact on the supply chain, on agriculture sector and farmers. It is a wrong decision and we strongly condemn it," she said.

On the raise in duty on liquor by the Delhi government, she said, while alcohol is essential for the economy it is not essential for life..