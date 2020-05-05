Left Menu
Development News Edition

Extension of Mehbooba Mufti's detention 'cruel & retrograde': Omar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-05-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 23:08 IST
Extension of Mehbooba Mufti's detention 'cruel & retrograde': Omar
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the decision to extend the detention of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was "unbelievably cruel" and "retrograde". "Unbelievably cruel & retrograde decision to extend @MehboobaMufti's detention. Nothing she has done or said in any way justifies the way the Indian state has treated her & the others detained," Omar tweeted

He was reacting to the Jammu and Kashmir authorities' decision to extend the detention of the former chief minister by another three months

"For a government that is making tall claims about normality in J&K the last few days coupled with the extension of Ms Mufti's detention is proof enough that Modi ji has single handedly pushed J&K back decades," Omar added. Most of the top mainstream leaders, including Mehbooba, Omar and sitting Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah, and separatist leaders were detained a day ahead of the Centre's announcement of abrogation of article 370 of the Constitution thereby repealing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK considering restarting sports leagues behind closed doors -minister

The British government is looking at the option of restarting sports leagues behind closed doors, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.Asked during a news conference about the possibility of sports matches restarting, Raab said it ...

Trump urges China to reveal all about origin of coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump urged China on Tuesday to be transparent about the origins of the novel coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than a quarter of a million people since it started in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. S...

Facebook says it dismantles disinformation network tied to Iran's state media

Irans state broadcaster has used hundreds of fake social media accounts to covertly spread pro-Iranian messaging online since at least 2011, targeting voters in countries including Britain and the United States, Facebook said on Tuesday.In ...

Iran news agency: Gunmen kill 3 Revolutionary Guard members

Unknown gunmen on Tuesday killed three members of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in a shootout in a Kurdish area, Iranian media reported. The report by the semiofficial Tasnim news agency, which is close to the Guard, identified the k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020