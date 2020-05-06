Left Menu
Development News Edition

Early parliamentary election in Poland cannot be ruled out - PM's aide

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 06-05-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 12:23 IST
Early parliamentary election in Poland cannot be ruled out - PM's aide
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Poland cannot rule out an early parliamentary election if the political crisis over a presidential vote scheduled in May deepens, Prime Minister's Chief of Staff Michal Dworczyk said on Wednesday. The Polish Senate on Tuesday rejected a government proposal to hold a May 10 presidential election by postal ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic, a defeat for the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party that had been in a widely anticipated.

The final say on the presidential election rests with the lower house of parliament, where PiS has a fragile majority. Some lawmakers in the PiS coalition partner had said they were against holding the presidential election in May. "We hope that there will be enough lawmakers who...will adopt the draft bill. However, one also has to consider options in which the bill is not backed and then we will have to deal with a very serious political crisis," Dworczyk said on public radio.

"I think that such discussions have to be very cautious, but a scenario in which early elections take place cannot be excluded," he also said.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Govt extends validity of Motor Vehicle Act related documents till Jun 30

Amid lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, the government has extended the validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicle Act and Central Motor Vehicle Rules till June 30The validity has been extended for the documents whose validity expir...

Sports-On this day... May 7

ON THIS DAY -- May 7 May 7, 2002BASKETBALL - Los Angeles Lakers guard Derek Fisher runs from airborne San Antonio Spurs forward Tim Duncan as Lakers center Shaquille ONeal looks on during Game 2 of their Western Conference semi-final clash ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Hes No. 1 Dolphins announce Tuas uniform numberQuarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be looking out for No. 1 when he suits up for the Miami Dolphins. Selected fifth overall by the Dolphins in...

Rugby-From broken neck to captaincy: Cane to lead All Blacks in new era

A bull neck and surfeit of courage come in handy in rugby, and Sam Cane has relied heavily on both to overcome a horrifying injury and become the man to lead the All Blacks into a new era.The 28-year-old openside flanker was named Kieran Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020