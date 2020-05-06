Left Menu
PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with Ethiopian counterpart, discusses challenges posed by COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held telephonic conversation with his Ethiopian counterpart Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali and discussed the domestic, regional and global challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 21:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held telephonic conversation with his Ethiopian counterpart Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali and discussed the domestic, regional and global challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic. During the conversation, the Prime Minister recalled the close ties between India and Ethiopia and the excellent development partnership between the two nations.

"The two leaders discussed the domestic, regional and global challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and expressed solidarity with each other during the health crisis," a PMO release said. Modi assured the Ethiopian leader of India's support for ensuring supplies of essential medicines and ameliorating the economic impact of the pandemic.

The Prime Minister on behalf of the people of India and on his own behalf wished the people of Ethiopia success in the fight against COVID-19. (ANI)

