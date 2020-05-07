Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish parliament approves postal vote for presidential election

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 17:34 IST
Polish parliament approves postal vote for presidential election

Poland's lower house of parliament gave the green light on Thursday for a presidential election to be held by postal vote following a dispute over whether voting could take place during the coronavirus pandemic.

The election was scheduled to take place on Sunday but the opposition said the ruling nationalist party, Law and Justice (PiS), would be putting political gain ahead of public health if it went ahead on that date. PiS and its junior coalition partner, Accord, reached an agreement on Wednesday on postponing the ballot in anticipation that the Supreme Court will declare the election invalid because of the inability to vote physically.

Though the Sejm, or lower house of parliament, approved legislation allowing this election to be decided only by postal ballot, the timing of the vote remains unclear, though Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin told private radio RMF FM the earliest possible date would be June. "Yesterday we worked out a solution which is good for Poland, which guarantees safe, fully democratic and transparent elections," Accord party leader Jaroslaw Gowin told reporters on Thursday before the parliamentary vote.

While there was a sense of relief among many Poles that the European Union and NATO member state of 38 million would not be forced into an election during the coronavirus pandemic, government critics said it was unclear what legal basis PiS had to cancel Sunday's vote. "Formally, the election has not been postponed," said Borys Budka, head of centrist Civic Platform opposition party, adding that the May 10 date put forward months ago was, in theory, still valid.

But it was clear an election could not now be held on Sunday, he said. Budka added that the legislation approved by the Sejm on a postal vote still did not guarantee a free and fair election.

"Elections need to be safe, fair, secret and with equal access assured for all voters," he said. POLLS SHOW DUDA AHEAD

Opposition critics and international monitors have complained that only one candidate, President Andrzej Duda, has been able to campaign because rivals have been constrained by restrictions intended to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Opinion polls have suggested Duda would win re-election by a landslide if the vote were held in May. A PiS ally, he has backed judiciary reforms which the European Union's executive, the European Commission, has said violated democratic norms.

PiS had wanted the election to go ahead now because of concerns that the recession that is likely to follow the coronavirus pandemic will dent its support and damage Duda's chances of victory. Its climbdown was seen by some political analysts as significant and unusual.

"This situation showed that the PiS had to step back for the first time in five years," Anna Materska-Sosnowska, a political scientist at Warsaw University, told private broadcaster TVN24.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

FHRAI initiates training programme on COVID-19 preparedness for hospitality professionals

Industry body&#160;Federation of Hotel Restaurant Associations of India FHRAI&#160;on Thursday said it has initiated a&#160;training programme on COVID-19 preparedness&#160;in collaboration with food safety regulator FSSAI for hospitality ...

One-time restructuring of loans needed: Srei chief on SBI's moratorium offer

Srei Infrastructure Finance chairman Hemant Kanoria on Thursday welcomed SBIs decision to extend moratorium to NBFCs, but said the need is of one-time restructuring of loans. State Bank of India SBI, the countrys largest lender, has decided...

Over 80,000 migrants sent back home from Gujarat in 67 trains

Over 80,000 migrant workers from different states, who were stuck in Gujarat due to the lockdown, have been sent back to their native places in 67 special trains in the last five days, an official said on Thursday. The trains carrying these...

CISF official succumbs to COVID-19 in Mumbai; total 32 active cases of coronavirus in the paramilitary force: Officials.

CISF official succumbs to COVID-19 in Mumbai total 32 active cases of coronavirus in the paramilitary force Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020