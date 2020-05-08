Left Menu
U.S. Senate upholds Trump veto of 'insulting' Iran war powers resolution

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 00:14 IST
U.S. Senate upholds Trump veto of 'insulting' Iran war powers resolution

The U.S. Senate failed on Thursday to override President Donald Trump's veto of a resolution that would have limited his ability to wage war against Iran by requiring him to obtain congressional approval before undertaking military action. The vote was 49-44 in favor of the resolution, but that fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto in the 100-member Senate.

The resolution, led by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, had passed the Republican-led Senate and Democratic-led House of Representatives earlier this year with support from Democrats and Republicans despite Trump's opposition. Trump vetoed it on Wednesday, calling it "very insulting," and accusing Democrats of pursuing the matter for political reasons, although the measure was introduced by some of Trump's fellow Republicans, as well as Democrats.

The measure would require Trump to remove U.S. troops engaged in hostilities against Iran unless Congress declares war or passes a specific authorization for the use of military force. It was the latest in a series of recent efforts by lawmakers from both parties - during Democratic President Barack Obama's term as well as under the Republican Trump - to wrest back from the White House Congress' constitutional right to declare war.

