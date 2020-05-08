Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khadse, Munde mature to understand: Patil on Council polls

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:45 IST
Khadse, Munde mature to understand: Patil on Council polls

With senior BJP leaders Eknath Khadse and Pankaja Munde not being given candidature for the May 21 Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, state party chief Chandrakant Patil on Friday said they are "good workers" and mature enough to understand. He said the party's central leadership must have thought about the future while selecting the candidates.

Former NCP MP Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil, Gopichand Padalkar, Praveen Datke and Ajit Gopchhade have been fielded by the BJP for the Council polls. Khadse, a former state minister, had recently said that he was keen to represent his party in the Legislative Council, nine seats of which fell vacant on April 24.

He was denied a ticket from Muktainagar seat in the October Assembly polls last year, and his daughter who was fielded instead lost. Pankaja Munde had lost the Parli seat to her cousin and NCP rival Dhananjay Munde in the last assembly polls.

The four BJP candidates filed their nomination papers at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday. Talking to reporters after the filing of nonimations, Chandrakant Patil said his party had the numbers to get all the four candidates elected.

Replying to a question on why Khadse and Munde were ignored, Patil said the central leadership must thought about the future while selecting the candidates. "When the names are recommended to the central leadership, their background is also told," he said.

"Khadse, Pankaja, Chandrashekar Banwankule are all good workers. They are mature enough...they will understand ," he said. The last date of filing of nomination papers is May 11. While the scrutiny of nominations will be done on May 12, the last date for withdrawal of papers is May 14.

The election assumes importance as Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is among the candidates. However, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has not yet finalised its nominees..

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian bond yields fall on easing trade tensions ahead of rating reviews

Italian bond yields fell on Friday as investor risk appetite was boosted by easing U.S.-China trade tensions and data showing that the U.S. economy lost fewer jobs than expected and as traders awaited two credit ratings decisions on Italian...

Adani Gas reports 61 pc rise in Q4 net profit

Billionaire Gautam Adanis CNG retailing firm Adani Gas Ltd on Friday reported a 61 per cent rise in standalone net profit in the fourth quarter on the back of lower tax rate and operational efficiencies. Net profit in January-March at Rs 12...

Hexaware launches solution for COVID-19 quarantine zone care

IT firm Hexaware Technologies on Friday said it has developed a cloud-based quarantine zone care management software solution and mobile app called KareRing. This application provides institutional care providers with a care management dash...

Mexico to present proposal for reopening economy after coronavirus next week

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he will receive a proposal on Monday from the cabinet for how to reopen the economy and society after more than a month of quarantine measures to curb the spread of the coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020