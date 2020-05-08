HP government decides to impose 'corona cess' on liquor sale

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to impose 'corona cess' on liquor sale, through which the state exchequer is expected to earn Rs 100 crore yearly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said. At a meeting of the state cabinet, it was decided that the cess would vary from Rs 5 to Rs 25 per bottle according to the quality of liquor, he said.

Import fees for spirit used for sanitising purpose has been increased from Rs. 10.50 per bulk litre to Rs 15. With this hike, the state would earn Rs 10 crore per annum, Bhardwaj said. Relaxation in the curfew has also been increased from five hours to seven hours. This is apart from the one-and-a-half hour relaxation given for morning walk, he said.

The minister also said that timing for the relaxation will be decided by the district magistrates..