Mexico to request information from US about historic arms trafficking sting

Mexico to request information from US about historic arms trafficking stingReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-05-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 19:39 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that his government will send a diplomatic note to the United States requesting information about a historic gun-running sting run by the U.S. government known as "Fast and Furious."
Speaking at a regular morning news conference, Lopez Obrador said the United States should apologize if there was "undue" and "illegal" cooperation in the bungled gun-running investigation of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that embarrassed the administration of former President Barack Obama and strained relations with Mexico.
