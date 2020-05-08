Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manipur speaker reserves decision on disqualification of 7 MLAs

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 08-05-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 23:56 IST
Manipur speaker reserves decision on disqualification of 7 MLAs

Manipur Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand on Friday reserved his decision on the disqualification petition of seven Congress MLAs who have been supporting the BJP-led coalition government in the state. After the hearing was held on the premises of the Assembly as per schedule, the Speaker's Tribunal formed under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution reserved its order.

These seven MLAs had helped formation of the BJP-led government in the state after the Assembly election in 2017, in which the Congress emerged as the single largest party. Earlier in March, the Supreme Court, in a rare move, invoked its plenary powers and ordered forthwith removal of Th Shyamkumar who was the state's forest minister.

Shyamkumar had also won the election on Congress ticket but became a minister in the BJP-led government. The plea of his disqualification was also pending with the Speaker since 2017. Khemchand later disqualified him from the Assembly.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

New Government in Iraq needs to act in interests of entire country: UN chief

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Titans president Underwood retires, Nihill promoted

Tennessee Titans president and CEO Steve Underwood retired from his full-time duties Friday after a four-decade relationship with the franchise. Senior vice president of business operations Burke Nihill was promoted to replace Underwood, wh...

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, others on plea to stop Haryana govt from restriction activities on essential services

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and others on a petition seeking direction to stop the Haryana government from restriction activities with regard to movement of essential services. A Division Bench of Justices Man...

Delhi violence: Court dismisses bail plea of man who pointed gun at policeman

Right to peaceful protest and open criticism of government policies does not extend to disturbing public order, a Delhi court said on Friday, dismissing the bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan, who allegedly pointed a gun at a head constable durin...

Venezuela orders arrest of 3 in US for role in failed plot

Venezuelas chief prosecutor ordered the arrest Friday of a former Green Beret and two opposition figures living in the United States for their purported role in a botched operation aimed at removing Nicols Maduro from power. Tarek William S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020