Rahul demands audit of PM CARES Fund

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded audit of PM CARES Fund and said the account of money received and spent be made public. On March 28, the Centre set up the Prime Minister''s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund with the primary objective to deal with any kind of emergency situation like the one currently posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and provide relief to those affected.

"The PM-CARES fund has received huge contributions from PSUs and major public utilities like the Railways. "It's important that prime minister ensures the fund is audited and that the record of money received and spent is available to the public," Gandhi said on Twitter. The Congress has questioned the government over setting up of a separate PM CARES Fund by the prime minister for fighting coronavirus, demanding that the same be merged with the PM National Relief Fund.