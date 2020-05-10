'RIP common sense': Twitter schools Pakistan on Ladakh weather update gaffe

Pakistan ended up being trolled by Twitter after its failed attempt to target India by reporting the weather in Ladakh. The country's national radio broadcaster - Radio Pakistan - put out a tweet with maximum and minimum temperatures in Ladakh, albeit with a major gaffe. This come after India Meteorological Department (IMD) started referring to meteorological sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir as Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad - the last two being under Pakistan's illegal occupation. The move was aimed at sending out a strong political message to Islamabad.

Hawk-eyed Twitter users were quick to point mix-up of the words maximum and minimum by Radio Pakistan's Twitter handle. "In #Ladakh, maximum temperature is -4 degree centigrade and minimum temperature is -1 degree centigrade," read the tweet.

Radio Pakistan's tweet aimed at levelling scores with India triggered a flurry of funny posts with some using memes featuring Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah's photo. "Wrong.. max should be -1 and minimum should be -4," wrote a user.

"Ye tweet padh ke Pakistan ki maximum aukat aur minimum IQ pata chal gayi..(After reading the tweet one gets to know Pakistan's maximum status and minimum IQ)," read another tweet. "RIP common sense!!! -4 max and - 1 min??? Kon se gole se Science padhe ho???" another user wrote.

Many others, with their tweets, schooled Pakistan to not copy their "daddy" - a reference used by many trolls since the country was born out of India in 1947. On Friday, Amit Khare, Secretary of India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, had informed that Doordarshan News and All India Radio will broadcast temperatures and weather reports of Indian towns and cities of Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit, in their prime time news bulletins.

"Private channels, showing weather report, will follow soon," he had added. The move came close on the heels of Pakistan Supreme Court's decision to let its government hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

India had lodged a protest with Pakistan, asking Islamabad to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation. "It was clearly conveyed that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India by virtue of its fully legal and irrevocable accession," the Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement. (ANI)