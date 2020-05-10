Karnataka Congress to facilitate movement of stranded Keralites in the state

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar said that Congress will make travel arrangements for stranded Keralites in the state in order to facilitate them to reach their homes. "On the request made by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee has appointed MLA NA Haris as in-charge coordinator to look after the Kerala citizens stranded in Karnataka," DK Shivakumar, President of Karnataka Congress said in a letter addressed to Kerala Congress.

"MLA Haris will guide and assist the Kerala citizens and make the travel arrangements for those who have obtained travel passes from concerned districts after discussing with government officials to send them to their respective places with government's approval," he added. Shivakumar shared the contact details of MLA NA Haris and a helpline number for people to register their details.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 1, issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 and also allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains, to their homes. (ANI)