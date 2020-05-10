Coronavirus: Battle successful, says Awhad after discharge

Coronavirus: Battle successful, says Awhad after dischargePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 21:12 IST
Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Sunday said he had been discharged from hospital after recovering from the coronavirus infection. "My ongoing battle with Corona has finally succeeded and I am going home safely. I wish your love and blessings continue to be with me. I have been advised of complete rest for next one month. I can not meet any party workers or people outside my family. I will be back with more energy to serve people," Awhad tweeted.
Awhad, MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa, had gone in quarantine as a precautionary measure on April 13 after some of the police personnel providing him security tested positive. On April 21, he got himself admitted in a private hospital and tested positive for the virus a few days later.
PTI ND BNM BNM.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jitendra Awhad
- Maharashtra
- NCP
- Corona
- MLA
- MumbraKalwa
ALSO READ
Maharashtra govt distributes wheat and rice to saffron ration card holders amid lockdown
Maharashtra's COVID-19 count rises to 6,817; death toll at 301
Maharashtra reports 811 new COVID-19 cases; tally 7628. Death toll rises by 22 to 323: Health department.
Lt Gov's office reaches out to stranded students from Maharashtra
Lockdown guidelines will remain unchanged in Maharashtra till May 3, says Health Minister Rajesh Tope.