Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAD, AAP, BJP attack Cong govt in Punjab over showdown between ministers, chief secy

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-05-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 22:36 IST
SAD, AAP, BJP attack Cong govt in Punjab over showdown between ministers, chief secy

Opposition SAD, BJP and AAP targeted the Congress-led dispensation in Punjab on Sunday, saying a "constitutional crisis" has erupted and Cabinet ministers have "lost faith" in the government, a day after a showdown between the ministers and the chief secretary. The leaders of the opposition parties said the state ministers seemed to be "helpless" in the hands of the bureaucracy and asked them to "part ways" with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

On Saturday, Punjab ministers had walked out of a pre-Cabinet meeting on excise policy over Chief Secretary (CS) Karan Avtar Singh's alleged "unacceptable behaviour" with cabinet minister Charanjit Singh Channi. At the meeting, Channi is learnt to have opposed a relief proposal for liquor contractors, expressing concerns over the declining excise revenue. This followed some "curt remarks" from the CS. Upset with the issue, state Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Channi left the meeting.

Later, all ministers walked out. The incident led to the postponement of a Cabinet meeting scheduled later in the day. After the incident, Congress MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring even sought removal of the CS. "Respected @capt_amarinder ji, This type of contumacious behaviour by the Chief Secretary time & again is unacceptable. He has regularly disregarded our cabinet ministers & their decisions I request you to kindly remove him from his post immediately," Warring tweeted.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema on Sunday said a "constitutional crisis" had erupted in Punjab, with Cabinet ministers expressing "loss of faith" in the government. "It is unfortunate when every state is doing its utmost to combat COVID-19, the Punjab Cabinet is fighting with bureaucrats as witnessed in yesterday's pre-cabinet meeting," he said in a statement.

With the Cabinet not "trusting" the bureaucrats and vice versa, there is a leadership crisis due to which Punjab and Punjabis are suffering, he claimed. "It seemed the chief minister and his coterie are running the government without taking the Cabinet into confidence. The very fact that Cabinet ministers walked out of the meeting indicates that the chief minister does not have their support," Cheema further said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema said the time was ripe for Cabinet ministers to "part ways" with the CM, who has "totally failed" to keep the flock together. Reacting sharply to the showdown between the ministers and administrative brass, the AAP leader said it had been proved yet again that there was "no government" worth the name in Punjab. BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh issued a statement describing the incident as "unfortunate".

Chugh claimed that the ministers seemed to be "helpless puppets" in the hands of the bureaucracy..

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

Researchers find AI-supported test could lead to early detection of glaucoma progression

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

More than 4.03 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 277,092 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 1517 GMT on Sunday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the g...

FACTBOX-What lockdown changes did UK prime minister Johnson announce?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday announced there would be no immediate end to lockdown in Britain, but he outlined plans to begin gradually easing some of the measures which have shut down much of the economy for nearly seven weeks.Fo...

Experts worry CDC is sidelined in coronavirus response

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has repeatedly found its suggestions for fighting the coronavirus outbreak taking a backseat to other concerns within the Trump administration. That leaves public health experts outside governm...

Northeast students asked to leave DU hostel premises, Minister Jitendra Singh intervenes, assures students to stay

Delhi University students stuck in the North-eastern house for women said that they were asked to vacate the hostel by May 31 but the Minister of Development of North-eastern Region DONER Jitendra Singh intervened in the matter and assured ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020