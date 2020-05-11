Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan CM seeks suggestions from MLAs, MPs to tackle COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 00:49 IST
Rajasthan CM seeks suggestions from MLAs, MPs to tackle COVID-19

To bolster the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday held a video conference with the MLAs and MPs of the state and sought their suggestions. At the video conference, that lasted for nearly 12 hours, Gehlot held discussions with the MLAs and MPs from Udaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions over issues related to the pandemic.

Barring the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, lawmakers of all parties and Independents from five divisions attended the video conference. The legislators, including leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, appreciated the initiative and gave their suggestions for containing the spread of the virus, addressing the issues of migrants, providing them job opportunities and for the revival of economic activities. The chief minister said the suggestions given by the MLAs and MPs will be considered by the state government.

In his opening remark, Gehlot said the government has managed the situation well and informed the leaders about the works being done to handle COVID-19 crisis. Rajasthan's mortality rate, recovery rate and doubling rate of COVID-19 patients are far better than the national average, he said.

Assembly Speaker C P Joshi stressed that citizens and the government need to change their way of functioning in view of the pandemic. Political parties should try to allay people's fears over the spread of the infection, he said. Kataria raised the issue of migrant labours and claimed that the people with valid movement passes were being made to wait for hours before entering the state.

"A number of labourers are still travelling on foot to reach their native places and there are no proper arrangements for food and water," he said, adding the Congress government needs to focus on tribal areas where hunger is likely to become a major issue in coming days. BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari requested the chief minister to allow the opposition party MLAs carry out inspection of quarantine centres so that improved feedback could be provided to the government.

Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLA Rajkumar Roat suggested Gehlot to make a programme for the revival of old wells in tribal areas through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which would help tribal people in irrigation and other purposes. Vasundhara Raje suggested that the state government should further focus on quarantine facilities and shelters on border areas in view of the movement of migrants. She said it was important that only hotspots be marked as red zones and not the entire district, and urged the chief minister to push for this during the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The chief minister said that the lawmakers gave their support in the fight against coronavirus.

Several of the MLAs and ministers also raised the issue of two per cent tax imposed by the state government on sale and purchase of agriculture commodities recently and demanded that the decision be reviewed. Along with Congress and BJP MLAs, CPI (M), BTP, RLD and Independent MLAs attended the video conference. Barring Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MPs from these divisions were also present. Gehlot is scheduled to interact with the MLAs and MPs from Jaipur and Ajmer divisions on Monday..

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

Researchers find AI-supported test could lead to early detection of glaucoma progression

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Rlys to operate 15 trains from May 12; PM to interact with CMs on Monday with focus on economy revival

As India enters the last week of the 54-day coronavirus lockdown, the Railways on Sunday said 15 air-conditioned special trains will operate from May 12 in a gradual resumption of passenger services announced on the eve of of Prime Minister...

Latin America's second-biggest airline, Avianca, driven to bankruptcy by coronavirus

Avianca Holdings , Latin Americas No. 2 airline, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, as a bond payment deadline loomed and with pleas for aid from Colombias government to weather the coronavirus crisis so far unsuccessful. If it fails to come o...

Iraqi finance minister named acting oil minister until portfolio filled - ministry official

Iraqi new Finance Minister Ali Abdul Ameer Allawi has been named acting oil minister until the portfolio is filled, a senior oil ministry official said.Allawi will attend the oil ministry headquarters to meet senior officials on Monday and ...

UK retailers say bailout funds not sufficient to stop "imminent collapse"

British retailers have warned the government that its business bailout package of reliefs, grants and loans will not be sufficient to stop the imminent collapse of many businesses.The British Retail Consortium said in a letter to small busi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020