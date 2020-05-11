Former JDS MP dies at 61

Former JDS MP Raja Rangappa Naik died here on Monday, his family sources said. Naik,61,who had represented the Raichur constituency in the Lok Sabha,is survived by wife and three children including two daughters.

"The death of Raja Rangappa Naik is a personal loss to me. He had strived hard for the development of Kalyana Karnataka (old Hyderabad-Karnataka region).May his soul rest in peace," Water resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said in a statement.

Naik was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1996.