Lesotho PM Thabane's coalition folds, he leaves on May 22 - speaker

Reuters | Maseru | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:19 IST
Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane (file photo) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's coalition collapsed in parliament on Monday, leaving him without enough seats to continue governing, the speaker said, adding that Thabane must leave office by May 22. "We have verified that the four-party coalition agreement has been terminated and there is a formation of a new government," National Assembly Speaker Sephiri Motanyane announced in parliament.

Sam Rapapa, the deputy chairman of Thabane's All Basotho Convention (ABC) party, said all parties had provisionally agreed on Finance Minister Moeketsi Majoro to replace Thabane. "Thabane is now a caretaker Prime Minister until 22 May when a new Prime Minister is sworn in," Rapapa said.

