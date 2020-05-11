Left Menu
Those who promised houses failed to feed poor: Akhilesh attacks UP govt

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:16 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took a dig at the state BJP government, saying those who promised houses to the poor failed to feed them during the coronavirus lockdown

In a Hindi tweet, the former state chief minister also sounded a note of warning, saying history has been a witness to the fact that whenever people took to roads, they "ousted the all-powerful". "The government which promised houses to all by 2022 could not provide one-time meal to hungry-thirsty people,” he said, attaching a cartoon in which Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh CMs are targeted for extending "sweeping relaxations to industrialists". In a separate tweet, he cited a newspaper report that a migrant woman from Nasik gave birth to a child under a tree. "How difficult will be the journey of those who are born on roads. Is there anyone listening," Akhilesh asked

"The government is busy in self-praise and failed to make arrangements due to which people are suffering. If the government only arranges food and employment, coronavirus will be defeated by people,” he added.

