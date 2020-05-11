Left Menu
Showdown in Punjab: Two ministers say won't attend meetings if chief secretary is present

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 21:22 IST
Two Punjab ministers on Monday said they will not participate in any meeting attended by the state's chief secretary, deepening a crisis triggered by a showdown between them and the top bureaucrat last week. Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal announced his intention at a Cabinet meeting, where he recalled his protest on Saturday against the "unacceptable behaviour" of Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh at a meeting that day.

Badal and Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had walked out of Saturday's "pre-cabinet meeting", prompting the postponement of the Cabinet meeting itself to Monday. The chief secretary, however, kept himself away from Monday's Cabinet meeting to discuss changes in the excise policy. Home Secretary Satish Chandra attended in his place.

A state government press release later said he took half day's leave with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's permission. The statement also said the CM has taken note of the cabinet ministers' complaints against the bureaucrat.

As the crisis escalated, Punjab Congress too backed the ministers, asking the top bureaucrat to "step back". Manpreet Singh Badal told reporters that the issue was raised as part of the "unofficial agenda" of the Cabinet meeting, and his stand was supported by the other ministers present there.

Channi also supported him and said he will not be part of any meeting attended by the chief secretary, the most senior bureaucrat in the state. "I gave a proposal that it will be impossible for me to sit in a Cabinet meeting in which CS Karan Avtar Singh is also seated," Badal told reporters. He claimed that this was also the unanimous decision of the rest of the Punjab Cabinet.

"We urged the CM to decide whether to call the CS or us to a meeting," Badal said after the Cabinet meeting. He said CS Karan Avtar Singh's "body language" and the manner in which he talked did not behove the Chief Secretary's office.

He said it was not a battle of egos, but did not elaborate on what the bureaucrat had actually said. "This decision which has been taken is in the highest interest of the state," he said, referring to the two ministers' intention to not sit on any meeting with the CS. "It is now up to the CM what decision he takes." "Manpreet will not be there in any meeting where CS Karan Avtar Singh is present," he reiterated.

A government statement later confirmed that at the Cabinet meeting Badal and Channi expressed unhappiness over the chief secretary's conduct, which they described as totally incorrect and unacceptable. It said the CM told the Cabinet at the start of the meeting that he had taken note of the complaint against the CS.

At the meeting on Saturday when the showdown took place, Technical Education Minister Channi is learnt to have opposed any relief for liquor vend owners in the excise policy under discussion. The CS allegedly made some "curt remarks" after Channi spoke.

Badal and Channi then walked out, reportedly followed after some time by the other ministers. The Cabinet meeting, scheduled later that day, was then called off. No decision on changes in the excise police emerged immediately after Monday's Cabinet meeting. Badal said the Cabinet unanimously authorised the CM to take a decision.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar also criticised the CS. "It is unfortunate that a senior officer in the rank of CS has his own ego and arrogance coming in the way of well-established principles of law. Keeping his own dignity and that of the office he holds, he should step back himself," said Jakhar.

In a series of tweets, Congress MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring alleged that the chief secretary's son had an undeclared business interest in a Punjab distillery, asking if this was not a conflict of interest. Warring asked the chief minister to inquire into the matter.

Many liquor vend owners, who have shut their shops, are seeking a waiver of the licence fee. They are also demanding collection of the fee on the basis of actual liquor sales and not under the fixed quota system, saying they are badly hit by the lockdown.

Some of them are also against the Punjab government's plan on doorstep delivery of liquor with the easing of the lockdown against coronavirus.

