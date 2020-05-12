Left Menu
Trump campaign raises USD 61 mn in April, Biden USD 60 mn amidst COVID-19

12-05-2020
US President Donald Trump's re-election campaign raised an impressive USD 61.7 million in April while his Democratic rival and former vice president Joe Biden collected USD 60.5 million at a time when the world's biggest economy has come to a virtual standstill and over 33 million Americans have lost their jobs. Presidential elections are scheduled to be held on November 3 and the two campaigns as of now are raising funds virtually.

Trump, 73, is seeking his re-election in the November presidential polls. Biden, 77, is the presumptive presidential nominee of the Democratic party. He is likely to be formally nominated by the Democratic National Convention in Wisconsin in August. The two campaigns have taken a hit as no public meetings are being held due to the social distancing measures.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced that Donald J. Trump for President Inc, its authorised joint fundraising committees, and the RNC raised USD 61.7 million in April, a record for the month. This brings the total haul cycle to over USD 742 million to date, USD 288 million more than the Obama re-election effort had at this point. The joint entities continue to be in a strong financial position, with over USD 255 million cash in hand.

"While the day-to-day life may have slowed this past month, enthusiasm and support for this President has not. With their time, resources and ultimately their vote, Americans across this country continue to put their faith in President Trump," RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said. On the other hand, the average online donation to the Biden campaign was USD 32.63, showing a continued grassroots strength even in the time of crisis.

Biden for President (BFP) and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced that they have raised a combined USD 60.5 million in April. "April was one of the toughest months in the history of our country. We now have over a million confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 80,000 deaths. 33 million Americans have lost their jobs to the pandemic. As a nation, we've experienced enormous pain. We've also witnessed incredible acts of heroism -- from healthcare workers, first responders, grocery store workers, truckers, teachers and millions more," Biden said in an e-mail address to his supporters.

"But look, the pain I've seen and the heroism I've witnessed have only inspired me to work harder than I ever have before. If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times that we are in the battle for the soul of this nation. And this crisis has shown us what is at stake if we lose. "The trust you all have put in me as your presumptive nominee is humbling. So I’m proud to announce that for the month of April, we raised USD 60.5 million between my campaign and the Democratic National Committee. And the average online donation to my campaign was only USD 32.63," Biden said.

Trump 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Parscale said that once again the Trump campaign's colossal fundraising haul reaffirms that Trump will lead an unstoppable juggernaut this November. "While the do-nothing Democrats have recklessly held up funds for our nation's small businesses and played political games with the lives of the American people, President Trump's consistent record of unprecedented action is met with overwhelming enthusiasm and support," he said.

