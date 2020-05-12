Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court begins arguments in Trump bid to keep his finances secret

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 19:40 IST
U.S. Supreme Court begins arguments in Trump bid to keep his finances secret

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday started hearing arguments in a major showdown over presidential powers arising from President Donald Trump's attempts to prevent Democratic-led congressional committees and a New York City prosecutor from getting his financial records. The nine justices kicked off a scheduled one-hour argument over attempts by House of Representatives committees to obtain the records in a pair of cases that test the authority of Congress to conduct oversight of the president.

In both cases, Trump has sought to block enforcement of subpoenas by House of Representatives committees seeking his financial records from Mazars LLP, his long-time accounting firm, and two banks, Deutsche Bank and Capital One. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts began by questioning Trump's lawyer, Patrick Strawbridge, on the broad scope of his arguments.

"Do you concede any power in the House to subpoena personal papers of the president?" Roberts asked. Trump's lawyers have argued that the congressional panels had no authority to issue the subpoenas and had no valid legislative reason for seeking the records.

The third case, being argued immediately afterward, concerns a subpoena issued to Mazars for similar information, including tax returns, as part of a grand jury investigation into Trump being conducted by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat. Lower courts in Washington and New York ruled against Trump in all three cases.

Three months after Trump avoided removal from office in a Senate impeachment trial, Trump's lawyers want the Supreme Court to endorse their expansive view of presidential powers that would severely limit the ability of Congress to carry out oversight of presidents and of prosecutors to investigate them. The Supreme Court has a 5-4 majority including two justices appointed by Trump. He has won key victories at the high court including over his hardline immigration policies but lost a big case a year ago regarding the U.S. census when Roberts joined the court's four liberals.

Trump, unlike other recent presidents, has declined to release his tax returns and other financial records that could shed light on his net worth and the activities of his family real-estate company, the Trump Organization. The content of these records remains an enduring mystery of his presidency. Rulings are likely within weeks, with Trump seeking re-election on Nov. 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The cases will be heard in two separate arguments by teleconference, a format adopted during the pandemic.

The House committees have said they are seeking the material as part of investigations into potential money laundering by banks and into whether Trump inflated and deflated certain assets on financial statements - as his former personal lawyer has said - in part to reduce his real estate taxes. The New York criminal investigation was spurred by disclosures of hush-money payments by Trump to two women - pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal - who said they had past sexual relationships with him.

In the New York case, Trump's lawyers argued that his records cannot be handed over because of his authority as president under the Constitution, contending he is immune from any criminal proceeding while in office. Even if Trump shot someone on New York's Fifth Avenue, prosecutors would be powerless to act while he was still in office, his lawyers argued before losing at a lower court. The cases are among the most consequential in years on the parameters of presidential powers. The high court in some past landmark cases has ruled against presidents.

In 1997, it unanimously decided that sitting presidents could be sued for conduct outside of official duties, ruling against President Bill Clinton's bid to delay a sexual harassment lawsuit. In 1974, it unanimously ruled that President Richard Nixon must comply with a court's subpoena for tape recordings in the Watergate scandal.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus has not halted Iranian oil production -oil minister

The coronavirus outbreak has not stopped oil production in Iran, the official IRNA news agency quoted Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh as saying on Tuesday.The ministry has made strenuous efforts not to halt production in the oil industry while ...

Ahmedabad reports 267 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths, taking total case count to 6,353 and fatalities to 421: Health official.

Ahmedabad reports 267 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths, taking total case count to 6,353 and fatalities to 421 Health official....

Judges may hear cases from courtrooms via video conferencing from next week: SC

The Supreme Court said on Tuesday that as part of a pilot project, the judges may come to courtrooms in the apex court premises from next week to hold judicial proceedings through video conferencing. The apex court has been holding proceedi...

Chandigarh Administrator reviews COVID-19 preparedness

Governor of Punjab and Administrator Chandigarh, VP Singh Badnore on Tuesday reviewed the COVID-19 preparedness and screening and medical testing facilities in the Union Territory. Singh held a meeting with senior state officials to discuss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020