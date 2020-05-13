Cong dubs PM's eco package a mere headline, BJP says it will make India self-reliant

Even as the ruling BJP hailed the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the world's largest holistic package, the Congress dubbed it a headline, saying India is disappointed by his silence on migrants' woes. While Home Minister Amit Shah said the Modi government took decisions in the interest of the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it was not just a financial package but a reform stimulus, a mindset overhaul and a thrust in governance.

BJP president J P Nadda said with the announcement, PM Modi has laid the foundation of India leading the world in the 21st century and an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self reliant India) is the 'mantra' for driving this change. The Congress, however, termed the PM's address one that gave the country a headline, saying the nation is disappointed by his "failure" to address the woes of millions of migrants.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the PM's announcement would lift the country from the atmosphere of despair. He said his mantra of self-reliance will inject new energy into the country. "The 21st century will be defined by India, Hon PM's message today has laid foundation stone for implementing this. AatmanirbharBharat is our Mantra for driving country towards this new change," Nadda tweeted.

"PM has declared the world's largest holistic relief package. The Modi govt has given financial packages of Rs 20 lakh crore to support every section of the society. It is around 10% of Indian GDP. Hon PM's proactive approach will build a 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," he added. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the heartbreaking human tragedy of migrants walking back home needed compassion and care.

"Dear PM, What you said today gives the country and the media a HEADLINE," he said on Twitter. "When the 'blank page' is filled with 'Heartfelt help of people', the nation and Congress party will respond.

"India is deeply disappointed by your utter lack of empathy, sensitivity and failure to address the woes of millions of migrant workers," he said on Twitter. His colleague, Manish Tewari, tweeted, "PMs speech can be summed up in one word - HEADLINE HUNTING. A NUMBER -20 LAKH CRORES. NO DETAILS." Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, however, welcomed the package.

"The financial package announced by PM Modiji was much awaited. Better late than never. We welcome this," he tweeted. Shah said the Modi government took decisions in the interest of the country and the relief package will help the poor, the farmers and the middle class.

In a series of tweets in Hindi with the hashtag 'AatmanirbharBharat', Shah said the time has come for everyone to pledge to use more and more local products. "In every decision of the Modi government, the interest of the country and the countrymen has been at the centre. A special package of about Rs 20 lakh crores announced by the Modi government is reflective of this," he said.

Union Finance Minister Sitharaman said, "We shall convert the pandemic challenge into an opportunity. 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' will integrate not isolate." "AatmanirbharBharat Abhiyan to include everyone - a hawker/street vendor, a trader, a MSME, an honest tax paying middle class, a manufacturer etc. This shall not be just a financial package, but a reform stimulus, a mindset overhaul, and a thrust in governance," she tweeted. Sitharaman said the Indian economy has acquired strength in its various dimensions.

"Now, we can confidently engage with the world. We aim at overall transformation and not incremental changes," she said. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the package "is the biggest package India has ever seen".

Nadda said by announcing a package that will take care of all sections of the society, the PM was leading from the front. "Today, our honourable prime minister has declared the world's largest holistic relief package to address land, labour, liquidity and laws," Nadda said.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said his party had asked for a fiscal injection last month and gave comparative figures of other countries and bemoaned a measly 0.7 per cent of GDP. "If substantially, concretely, new proposal is 10 pc of GDP, it would be great. Both God and devil lie in details, not available. 10 pc should be additional, not counting old pre-corona schemes," he tweeted.

Congress's Jaiveer Shergill said, "Hoping that the Rs 20 lakh crore package is not scripted with same pen which was used to make the promises of giving everyone Rs 15 lakh, cleaning 'Maa Ganga', bringing back black money in 100 days, transforming Varanasi into Kyoto and ending terrorism with demonetisation." Describing the prime minister's economic package as historic, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said Modi has shown a new path for development and turned despair into hope. In a big push to revive the COVID-hit economy, Modi announced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore, saying the coronavirus crisis has provided India an opportunity to become self-reliant and emerge as the best in the world.

Apart from the RBI assistance, the government had last month announced Rs 1.74 lakh crore to provide benefits to the poor, including cash transfers, Rs 50 lakh insurance cover and steps to ensure food security. In his address to the nation, Modi also said there will be a fourth phase of the lockdown and it will be different. The third phase of the 54-day lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17.