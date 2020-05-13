Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong dubs PM's eco package a mere headline, BJP says it will make India self-reliant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 00:06 IST
Cong dubs PM's eco package a mere headline, BJP says it will make India self-reliant

Even as the ruling BJP hailed the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the world's largest holistic package, the Congress dubbed it a headline, saying India is disappointed by his silence on migrants' woes. While Home Minister Amit Shah said the Modi government took decisions in the interest of the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it was not just a financial package but a reform stimulus, a mindset overhaul and a thrust in governance.

BJP president J P Nadda said with the announcement, PM Modi has laid the foundation of India leading the world in the 21st century and an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self reliant India) is the 'mantra' for driving this change. The Congress, however, termed the PM's address one that gave the country a headline, saying the nation is disappointed by his "failure" to address the woes of millions of migrants.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the PM's announcement would lift the country from the atmosphere of despair. He said his mantra of self-reliance will inject new energy into the country. "The 21st century will be defined by India, Hon PM's message today has laid foundation stone for implementing this. AatmanirbharBharat is our Mantra for driving country towards this new change," Nadda tweeted.

"PM has declared the world's largest holistic relief package. The Modi govt has given financial packages of Rs 20 lakh crore to support every section of the society. It is around 10% of Indian GDP. Hon PM's proactive approach will build a 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," he added. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the heartbreaking human tragedy of migrants walking back home needed compassion and care.

"Dear PM, What you said today gives the country and the media a HEADLINE," he said on Twitter. "When the 'blank page' is filled with 'Heartfelt help of people', the nation and Congress party will respond.

"India is deeply disappointed by your utter lack of empathy, sensitivity and failure to address the woes of millions of migrant workers," he said on Twitter. His colleague, Manish Tewari, tweeted, "PMs speech can be summed up in one word - HEADLINE HUNTING. A NUMBER -20 LAKH CRORES. NO DETAILS." Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, however, welcomed the package.

"The financial package announced by PM Modiji was much awaited. Better late than never. We welcome this," he tweeted. Shah said the Modi government took decisions in the interest of the country and the relief package will help the poor, the farmers and the middle class.

In a series of tweets in Hindi with the hashtag 'AatmanirbharBharat', Shah said the time has come for everyone to pledge to use more and more local products. "In every decision of the Modi government, the interest of the country and the countrymen has been at the centre. A special package of about Rs 20 lakh crores announced by the Modi government is reflective of this," he said.

Union Finance Minister Sitharaman said, "We shall convert the pandemic challenge into an opportunity. 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' will integrate not isolate." "AatmanirbharBharat Abhiyan to include everyone - a hawker/street vendor, a trader, a MSME, an honest tax paying middle class, a manufacturer etc. This shall not be just a financial package, but a reform stimulus, a mindset overhaul, and a thrust in governance," she tweeted. Sitharaman said the Indian economy has acquired strength in its various dimensions.

"Now, we can confidently engage with the world. We aim at overall transformation and not incremental changes," she said. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the package "is the biggest package India has ever seen".

Nadda said by announcing a package that will take care of all sections of the society, the PM was leading from the front. "Today, our honourable prime minister has declared the world's largest holistic relief package to address land, labour, liquidity and laws," Nadda said.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said his party had asked for a fiscal injection last month and gave comparative figures of other countries and bemoaned a measly 0.7 per cent of GDP. "If substantially, concretely, new proposal is 10 pc of GDP, it would be great. Both God and devil lie in details, not available. 10 pc should be additional, not counting old pre-corona schemes," he tweeted.

Congress's Jaiveer Shergill said, "Hoping that the Rs 20 lakh crore package is not scripted with same pen which was used to make the promises of giving everyone Rs 15 lakh, cleaning 'Maa Ganga', bringing back black money in 100 days, transforming Varanasi into Kyoto and ending terrorism with demonetisation." Describing the prime minister's economic package as historic, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said Modi has shown a new path for development and turned despair into hope. In a big push to revive the COVID-hit economy, Modi announced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore, saying the coronavirus crisis has provided India an opportunity to become self-reliant and emerge as the best in the world.

Apart from the RBI assistance, the government had last month announced Rs 1.74 lakh crore to provide benefits to the poor, including cash transfers, Rs 50 lakh insurance cover and steps to ensure food security. In his address to the nation, Modi also said there will be a fourth phase of the lockdown and it will be different. The third phase of the 54-day lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17.

TRENDING

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Multilateral solutions to ease COVID-19 pandemic needed for achieving SDGs

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Videos

Latest News

Policemen attacked at 2 places in Bengal; BJP blames TMC

At least five police personnel were injured in clashes with mobs during the ongoing COVID-19-induced-lockdown at two places in West Bengal on Tuesday, officials said. Seven locals also suffered injuries during the violence in Hooghly and So...

Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package for Friday vote

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a more than 3 trillion coronavirus aid package on Tuesday, providing nearly 1 trillion in aid for states, cities and local governments, aid to essential workers, and a new round of cash payments to indivi...

Gymnastics-U.S. calls off 2020 national championships

USA Gymnastics has called off its premier events this year including Junes national championships due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Tuesday. The championships, previously scheduled for June 4-7 in Fort Worth, Texas, will in...

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 plot revealed, Season 3 renewal, other latest updates

When will The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 be released The second season may not have an official release date, but fans will be happy to know that it has already been renewed. Read further to get the latest updates related to the sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020