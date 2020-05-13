Rs 20 lakh crore economic package will help make India 'strong and self-reliant': JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Wednesday said the Rs 20 lakh crore special package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost the economy will make India "strong" and "self-reliant." "The historic economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is not only to fight against coronavirus but also to make the country strong and self-reliant," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.

"Poor people, labourers and medium and small industries of the country have been given special consideration in this package. The middle class has also been given consideration, this package is historical and will become the basis to give India an economic quantum jump," the BJP president added. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package for the country fighting the coronavirus, stating that it will give a new impetus and a new direction to the self-reliant India campaign.

The Prime Minister had announced that the fourth phase of lockdown will be completely redesigned with new rules and will begin from May 18. (ANI)