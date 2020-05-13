Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 13

DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 13

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

** JERUSALEM - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Israel's Ben Gurion airport for meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - 0500 GMT. ** ANKARA - Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca chairs a meeting of the country's coronavirus science board - 1200 GMT. LISBON - Portugal's finance minister and Eurogroup chief, Mario Centeno, speaks at a parliamentary committee in Lisbon - 0830 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen debates new budget proposal with lawmakers - 1500 GMT. BRUSSELS - The president of the EU Council, Charles Michel, debates the situation regarding rule of law in Hungary with EU lawmakers - 1600 GMT. GENEVA - World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak - 1400 GMT.

JERUSALEM - U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo visits Israel to discuss coronavirus. BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell presents the EU's enlargement package.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 14

** MANILA - The Philippines' finance and economic planning ministers will talk about the government's plan to help the economy recover from the severe effects of the coronavirus pandemic - 0600 GMT. ** PARIS - EU industry minister Thierry Breton due to address the French parliament via videolink - 1200 GMT. ADDIS ABABA - Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa - 0500 GMT.

MADRID - Spain's energy minister Teresa Ribera to address parliament's energy commission - 0830 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for economic affairs Paolo Gentiloni speaks in online seminar on a green recovery for Europe. - 1300 GMT BERLIN - Germany´s Finance Minister Olaf Scholz holds news conference on tax estimates in Berlin. - 1300 GMT BERLIN, Germany - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and senior members of her government discuss measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. - 0700 GMT

BRUSSELS - Elisa Ferreira, European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms speaks on the challenges that the COVID-19 crisis brings for cohesion and the Commission’s plans in that regard at an event organised by EPC - 1000 GMT. WELLINGTON - New Zealand's finance minister delivers budget that aims to tackle the long-term challenges facing the country while also preparing the economy for the future. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 15 BRUSSELS - Video conference of Eurogroup.

BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU foreign affairs ministers. BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU ministers responsible for industry and the internal market. GLOBAL - U.N. International Day of Families. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MAY 16 LISBON – 8th anniversary of 78 billion euro bail-out of Portugal by eurozone leaders. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 17 BURUNDI - Referendum Election. GLOBAL - World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 18

** OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the country's coronavirus response - 1515 GMT. BRUSSELS – Video conference of EU ministers of education.

GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) holds a two-day annual (virtual) meeting of health ministers from its 194 member states where the debate will be dominated by the coronavirus pandemic (to May 19).` GLOBAL - International Museum Day. BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 19

BRUSSELS – Video conferences of EU economics and finance ministers, ministers of culture, and ministers of youth. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 20 ARKANSAS, United States – The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will hold a regular meeting.

BURUNDI - President's election. TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is sworn in for a second term after securing a landslide victory in the January election. BRUSSELS - The European Union hosts a summit with South Korea.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 22

** DUBLIN - Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe speaks at a Dublin event - 0930 GMT. GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 MIAMI, FL - Miami Beach International Fashion Week (to May 31). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 31 GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

BRUSSELS - The European Commission's climate chief, Frans Timmermans, presents an assessment of the EU member states' national energy and climate plans. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10 FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 11 FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, U.S. - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12).

LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 15 BRUSSELS - EU-UK officials meet to assess progress in Brexit talks ahead of EU summit

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 18

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 19). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 20 Sri Lanka - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24 Mongolia – Mongolian State Great Hural Election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 27 Iceland – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 5 Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 7

Malawi - President's election. MONDAY, JULY 20 BURUNDI – Burundian National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

