Gujarat Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama approaches SC against HC order nullifying his election from Dholka Assembly

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama has approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to quash Gujarat High Court's order nullifying his election to the State Assembly from Dholka Assembly constituency in 2017.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 19:36 IST
Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama has approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to quash Gujarat High Court's order nullifying his election to the State Assembly from Dholka Assembly constituency in 2017.

This comes a day after the Election Commission of India directed a three member Committee of Officers to examine details of the Gujarat High Court judgement in Election Petition concerning Dholka Assembly Constituency in Gujarat.A direction had already been conveyed to the State Government of Gujarat to initiate disciplinary action against the then Returning Officer Dhaval Jani.Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that the three-member committee headed by Umesh Sinha, Secretary General, will examine the details and present a report before the Commission.Jani was also removed from election duties during the Lok Sabha elections in view of the interim order of the High Court in the matter. (ANI)

