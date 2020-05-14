Left Menu
Trump says having a strong dollar is a great thing -Fox Business Network

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 15:56 IST
Trump says having a strong dollar is a great thing -Fox Business Network
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he supported a strong dollar, a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell rejected the idea of using negative interest rates.

"It's a great time to have a strong dollar ... Everybody wants to be in the dollar because we kept it strong. I kept it strong," he said in an interview on Fox Business Network. "Right now it's good to have a strong dollar. Right now having a strong dollar is a great thing."

