Left Menu
Development News Edition

Burundi kicks out top WHO official in country ahead of vote

PTI | Gitega | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 18:17 IST
Burundi kicks out top WHO official in country ahead of vote
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Burundi is kicking out the World Health Organisation's top official in the country just days before the presidential election and after the WHO raised concerns about crowded political rallies. A foreign ministry letter seen by The Associated Press says the WHO representative to Burundi, Walter Kazadi Mulombo, has been declared persona non grata and must leave the East African nation by Friday. The letter says three WHO experts also must go.

The letter gives no explanation for the expulsions. Reached by phone and asked for details, Foreign Minister Ezechiel Nibigira hung up Thursday morning. The WHO representative, Mutombo, did not immediately respond to phone calls. The WHO Africa regional chief, Matshidiso Moeti, described Mulombo as an "extremely competent person" and said the WHO was communicating with Burundi "to clarify and understand the reasoning for the decision they have taken." The day that election campaigning in Burundi began late last month, images circulated online of crowded political rallies with President Pierre Nkurunziza in attendance. Moeti messaged the head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about it, the Africa CDC chief has said.

The Africa CDC chief, John Nkengasong, on Thursday called Burundi's action "unfortunate" and said any differences should be addressed by dialogue instead of actions that affect the pandemic response, "We don't have the luxury of kicking out the WHO," he told reporters. "This war has to be won in a coordinated fashion, and coordination is key. We're in dire need of expertise. ... We encourage countries to do the right thing ." Burundi has 27 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but some citizens and others have raised concerns that more exist. Authorities have been accused of downplaying the virus and relying on divine protection, while rights groups have alleged squalid conditions and lack of access to quarantine facilities. Burundi is using virus restrictions to limit election observers, however, telling the East African regional bloc that any arriving foreigners would face a 14-day quarantine. The election is May 20.

Holding a vote that allows the virus to spread could make it "extremely difficult" for a country to contain it later, the Africa CDC chief said. "If an election is conducted that limits space for people to come together, it's OK. But if you cannot ensure that ... then it's gonna put you in danger." Burundi's previous election in 2015 sparked deadly political turmoil as Nkurunziza successfully ran for a third term that some said he had no right to pursue. This time he's not running, but critics have accused the ruling party of targeting the leading opposition party and its supporters ahead of the vote. Some fear further unrest if this election's results are disputed over allegations of rigging.

This is not the first time Burundi's government has expelled a United Nations official. It kicked out the UN human rights office a year ago after the UN repeatedly raised concerns about killings and other alleged abuses following the 2015 vote. Burundi also became the first country to leave the International Criminal Court after ICC judges authorized an investigation into allegations of state-sponsored crimes including murder, rape, and torture.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh says coronavirus detected in Rohingya refugee camp - official

The novel coronavirus has been detected in one of the camps in southern Bangladesh that are home to more than one million Rohingya refugees, officials said on Thursday.An ethnic Rohingya refugee and another person had tested positive for CO...

Sports won't be played in same way in post-corona era: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that sports will not be played in the same way in the post-coronavirus era, urging hockey players to get ready to adjust themselves to the changes. Rijiju said this d...

Kenya: Uber drivers to take 'Mask Selfie' before taking trips amid COVID-19

Uber drivers in Keny will now have to take Mask Selfies Before taking trips in Kenya. The company has now said that from next week, all Uber riders, drivers and couriers will be required to wear a mask when taking a trip.Also, any driver or...

Around 148,000 people in England had coronavirus recently: estimate

Around 148,000 people in England had COVID-19 in recent weeks, according to results on Thursday from a large-scale study in Britain into the spread of the disease.The Office for National Statistics said it estimated that about 0.27 of Engla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020