Govt's 'jumla package' way short of what PM had promised: Cong

Govt's 'jumla package' way short of what PM had promised: CongPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 18:47 IST
The Congress on Thursday said the government's economic package has so far fallen way short of what the prime minister had promised the nation and dubbed it as a "jumla package". Senior spokesperson of the party Anand Sharma said the country believed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was serious when he made the "dramatic" announcement of giving 10 per cent of the GDP as a package to revive the economy and support workers and migrant labourers, and expectations had soared.
"The finance minister's announcement dashed all hopes," he said. Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements were nothing but a "jumla package".
