DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 14

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, MAY 14
** RIYADH - G20 trade and investment ministers hold virtual meeting on measures to alleviate the COVID-19 impact in the short term, support trading system reform and supply chain resilience, and strengthen international investment over the long run. ** BRUSSELS - EU Council President Charles Michel debates the situation regarding rule of law in Hungary with EU lawmakers. - 0700 GMT MANILA - The Philippines' finance and economic planning ministers will talk about the government's plan to help the economy recover from the severe effects of the coronavirus pandemic - 0600 GMT. PARIS - EU industry minister Thierry Breton due to address the French parliament via videolink - 1200 GMT.
ADDIS ABABA - Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa - 0500 GMT. MADRID - Spain's energy minister Teresa Ribera to address parliament's energy commission - 0830 GMT.
BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for economic affairs Paolo Gentiloni speaks in online seminar on a green recovery for Europe. - 1300 GMT BERLIN - Germany´s Finance Minister Olaf Scholz holds news conference on tax estimates in Berlin. - 1300 GMT BERLIN, Germany - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and senior members of her government discuss measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. - 0700 GMT BRUSSELS - Elisa Ferreira, European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms speaks on the challenges that the COVID-19 crisis brings for cohesion and the Commission’s plans in that regard at an event organised by EPC - 1000 GMT. WELLINGTON - New Zealand's finance minister delivers budget that aims to tackle the long-term challenges facing the country while also preparing the economy for the future.
- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 15
** TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan's health minister, Chen Shih-chung, holds a news conference to talk about efforts to get into the World Health Assembly that opens next week. - 0100 GMT ** BRUSSELS - The EU's Brexit negotiater, Michel Barnier, gives a press conference following the third round of Brexit talks with the UK. - 1100 GMT ** BRUSSELS - The president of the EU Parliament, David Sassoli, holds a press conference on COVID-19 and the EU recovery plan - 1130 GMT BRUSSELS - Video conference of Eurogroup.
BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU foreign affairs ministers. BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU ministers responsible for industry and the internal market. GLOBAL - U.N. International Day of Families. - - - - - - - - -
SATURDAY, MAY 16 LISBON – 8th anniversary of 78 billion euro bail-out of Portugal by eurozone leaders. - - - - - - - - -
SUNDAY, MAY 17 GLOBAL - World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 18
OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the country's coronavirus response - 1515 GMT. BRUSSELS – Video conference of EU ministers of education.
GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) holds a two-day annual (virtual) meeting of health ministers from its 194 member states where the debate will be dominated by the coronavirus pandemic (to May 19).` GLOBAL - International Museum Day. BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting
- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 19
BRUSSELS – Video conferences of EU economics and finance ministers, ministers of culture, and ministers of youth. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 20 ** BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis presents The European Semester Package after a weekly meeting of EU commissioners.
ARKANSAS, United States – The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will hold a regular meeting. BURUNDI - President's election.
TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is sworn in for a second term after securing a landslide victory in the January election. BRUSSELS - The European Union hosts a summit with South Korea. - - - - - - - - -
FRIDAY, MAY 22 DUBLIN - Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe speaks at a Dublin event - 0930 GMT.
GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 25 ** BRUSSELS - European ministers for agriculture and fisheries meet for talks in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, MAY 26 ** BRUSSELS - European affairs ministers meet for talks in Brussels. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 MIAMI, FL - Miami Beach International Fashion Week (to May 31). - - - - - - - - -
SUNDAY, MAY 31 GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3
BRUSSELS - The European Commission's climate chief, Frans Timmermans, presents an assessment of the EU member states' national energy and climate plans. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 08 ** BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs minister meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10 FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12)
- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 11 FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, U.S. - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12).
LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 15 BRUSSELS - EU-UK officials meet to assess progress in Brexit talks ahead of EU summit
- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 18
BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 19). - - - - - - - - -
SATURDAY, JUNE 20 Sri Lanka - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24 Mongolia – Mongolian State Great Hural Election. - - - - - - - - -
SATURDAY, JUNE 27 Iceland – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -
SUNDAY, JULY 5 Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - Referendum election.
- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 7
