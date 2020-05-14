NCP leaders congratulate Thackeray, other MVA candidates

NCP MP Supriya Sule and others on Thursday congratulated Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and four other candidates of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi who were elected unopposed to the Legislative Council. "Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and @ShivSena leader Neelam Gorhe (@neelamgorhe) have been elected unopposed to the Legislative Council.

Congratulations to them. Best wishes to you for the future stint," Sule tweeted. The Baramati MP also congratulated NCP candidates Shashikant Shinde and Amol Mitkari and Congress' Rajesh Rathod.

Water Resources Minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil also expressed happiness over the unopposed election of MVA candidates and said the government will always be prompt in serving people. Minority Affairs Minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik too congratulated Thackeray and the other MVA candidates on Twitter.