Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCP leaders congratulate Thackeray, other MVA candidates

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 20:17 IST
NCP leaders congratulate Thackeray, other MVA candidates

NCP MP Supriya Sule and others on Thursday congratulated Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and four other candidates of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi who were elected unopposed to the Legislative Council. "Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and @ShivSena leader Neelam Gorhe (@neelamgorhe) have been elected unopposed to the Legislative Council.

Congratulations to them. Best wishes to you for the future stint," Sule tweeted. The Baramati MP also congratulated NCP candidates Shashikant Shinde and Amol Mitkari and Congress' Rajesh Rathod.

Water Resources Minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil also expressed happiness over the unopposed election of MVA candidates and said the government will always be prompt in serving people. Minority Affairs Minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik too congratulated Thackeray and the other MVA candidates on Twitter.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Taps run dry in Kenya's capital as coronavirus spreads

Rachel Wanjiru was already struggling to get enough water to wash her childrens hands during the coronavirus lockdown - then a landslide knocked out the supply near her home in Nairobis Kangemi slum.Heavy rains swept away the main water pip...

Italian Olympic chief '99 percent' sure of June Serie A restart

The president of the Italian Olympic Committee CONI said on Thursday that he is 99 percent sure that the Serie A season will restart next month following its coronavirus-enforced suspension. From one to 100, what do I think the chances are ...

Yemen warring parties make 'significant progress' on truce - U.N.

The warring parties in Yemen have made significant progress toward agreeing a ceasefire, U.N. Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths told the Security Council on Thursday.Griffiths made a renewed push for a truce in Yemen after a call by U.N. Secreta...

CIC to hear RTI applications from Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir from Friday

The Central Information Commission will start hearing appeals and complaints of RTI applicants pertaining to Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from Friday, nearly nine months after the erstwhile state was split into two unio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020