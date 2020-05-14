Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress hits back at Ravi Shankar Prasad over allegations of shielding Nirav Modi

The Congress party on Thursday hit back at Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for accusing the opposition party of trying to shield fugitive businessman Nirav Modi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 21:51 IST
Congress hits back at Ravi Shankar Prasad over allegations of shielding Nirav Modi
Congress leader and former Union Minister Manish Tewari. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress party on Thursday hit back at Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for accusing the opposition party of trying to shield fugitive businessman Nirav Modi. Prasad has alleged that a member of Congress party, who is also a retired judge, is now defending Modi in the London court where the extradition trial is being conducted.

Addressing a digital press conference, Congress leader Manish Tewari said that the retired judge appeared in the case in his "personal capacity" and asked Prasad if he takes permission before fighting a case. "He is a Law Minister. Does any advocate appear for a client before taking permission from his party? How many times did he take permission to fight cases? I will give the answer after that. Ravi Shankar is a senior lawyer. If you depose in a case, you appear in a personal capacity," Tewari said.

"Have you asked him if he believes in the Congress ideology and becoming an expert witness? ... This is an irresponsible act by the Union Minister to divert the attention a big calamity created by the BJP government," he said. Earlier in the day, Prasad said: "The Congress party has always tried to save Nirav Modi or Mehul Choksi. Now that he (Nirav Modi) has been arrested and extradition proceedings against him are underway, a Congress member, who is a retired judge himself (Abhay Thipsay), is defending him in the court."

Showing a photo of Thipsay on the day he joined the Congress, in which senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot, among others were present, Prasad claimed that he was a high profile member of the party. Earlier retired High Court Justice Abhay Mahadeo Thipsay was called on to testify on the legal basis upon which the Indian government has requested Modi's extradition to India to face charges at the Westminster Magistrate's Court in Central London.

Retired judge Thipsay, however, dismissed the charge. He also questioned the confessions and witness statements compiled against Modi, including the manner in which they were obtained and their very admissibility. (ANI)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi LG reviews health preparedness, relief measures to contain COVID-19

Lieutenant Governor LG Anil Baijal on Thursday chaired a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA to review the health preparedness and relief measures to contain COVID-19. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Ma...

Experts give mixed reaction to govt package for farmers

Agriculture experts and organisations gave a mixed reaction to the governments economic package announced on Thursday to help farmers ensure unhindered farm activities during this ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Except for extension of moratorium ...

Iran risks political backlash by riding stock market rally

Iran is taking advantage of a stock market boom to boost state revenues by selling stakes in state companies, but risks political repercussions if those buying shares get burned.While Irans already weak economy has been hit by the coronavir...

Patnaik announces Rs 50 lakh assistance for sarpanchs losing lives battling Covid

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh each for the families of all village heads who lose their lives in the battle against Covid-19. Hailing the Sarpanchs as frontline warriors in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020