Cong accuses BJP of diverting attention of people from 'unprecedented crisis' of migrants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 22:33 IST
The Congress on Thursday accused the BJP of using diversionary tactics to avoid giving answers on the "unprecedented humanitarian crisis" of thirsty and hungry migrants going on foot to their native states, after it accused the opposition party of trying "its best to save" fugitive Nirav Modi. Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said former judge Abhay Thipsay had appeared as an expert witness for Nirav Modi in a London court in his personal and professional capacity.

He said Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is making a baseless and irresponsible charge. "As far as the Congress is concerned, the government has made this charge only to divert the attention of people from the unprecedented humanitarian crisis of migrants walking down on the roads thirsty and hungry in their bid to reach their homes amid the lockdown," he said at a press conference when asked about the BJP's charge.

"The law minister is making a baseless and irresponsible statement and is playing mischief to divert attention as the government's response to the migrants' crisis is ineffective," he said. He also asked Prasad if he has ever sought permission from the BJP for his appearances in court for his clients. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi also attacked Prasad, saying law ministers should know the right of advocates to appear for clients.

"Law ministers know that the right of advocates to appear for clients cannot be trifled with. Thipsay gave evidence in UK court which he has right to do without dictation by the BJP. One of the three accused in Indira Gandhi assassination case was acquitted because lawyers like Jethamalani were not browbeaten into not appearing (for the clients)," he said. Hitting back at Prasad, Singhvi also tweeted, "Hope the law minister has intentionally or unintentionally not reopened can of worms regarding senior distinguished BJP lawyers, now departed souls (RIP), whose children held briefs and retainers for high-profile accused in UK." "Such reasoning denies legal representation to accused before conviction and after," he said.

The BJP accused the Congress of trying "its best to save" the fugitive businessman and cited the statement of a former high court judge, also a member of the opposition party, in the diamond merchant's defence in a UK court. Prasad said Thipsay, a former judge of Bombay and Allahabad high courts, deposed as a defence witness in the case to oppose extradition proceedings against Modi by stating that the charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy against him will not stand up under Indian law.

Prasad noted that Thipsay had joined the Congress in 2018 and had met top party leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot and Ashok Chavan. The "judge sahab" is not acting in his individual capacity but is working at the behest of the Congress, he claimed, adding that Thipsay is hardly a big name otherwise in legal circles.

