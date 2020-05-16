Left Menu
Krishna river board told to go into AP's move over Srisailam

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-05-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 22:06 IST
Krishna river board told to go into AP's move over Srisailam
The Union Minister had mentioned the request to the board, in a letter written to him, Kumar said. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has asked the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to go into the reported plan of Andhra Pradesh to draw additional water from Srisailam project by increasing the capacity of a head regulator. This was stated by Telangana BJP president and member of Parliament Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday.

The Union Minister had mentioned the request to the board, in a letter written to him, Kumar said. Stating that the Union Minister has asked the Board to see that Andhra Pradesh does not proceed further till it is decided whether its reported plan is in accordance with the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act or not, Kumar said the Minister's directives are a victory for the people in Telangana.

The TRS government and the opposition Congress and BJP in Telangana have opposed the reported move of the Andhra Pradesh, contending that its plan is against the provisions of the Act. The reported move of Andhra would have an adverse impact on southern districts of Telangana, they said.

The state government and the opposition parties have conveyed their opposition to the KRMB.

