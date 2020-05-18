Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scuffles break out between Hong Kong legislators over key committee leadership

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 18-05-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 10:07 IST
Scuffles break out between Hong Kong legislators over key committee leadership
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Scuffles broke out on Monday between pro-democracy and pro-government legislators in Hong Kong over the leadership of a key committee which could pave the way for a debate on a controversial China national anthem bill. In chaotic scenes, pro-democracy legislators charged at security guards surrounding pro-establishment lawmaker Chan Kin-Por, who had taken the chairman's seat in the meeting against procedural objections by the opposition.

Guards hauled several legislators out of the chamber, some kicking and shouting. Some tried leaping over the guards from benchtops to take back the chairman's seat only to be forced back. The Democrats chanted "foul play" and held a placard reading "CCP (China Communist Party) tramples HK legislature." "It's an illegal meeting. I hope you can leave immediately," opposition lawmaker Ted Hui shouted at Chan.

Beijing has accused the former British colony's pro-democracy lawmakers of "malicious" filibustering to prevent some proposed bills from going to a final vote, effectively paralyzing the legislature. It was the second time in 10 days that have legislators pushed and shoved each other over the procedures of electing a chairperson. Last May, scuffles broke out in the legislature over a proposed extradition law which sparked often-violent protests and was later scrapped.

Even as the protests continued, Chan called a vote for a chairman of the committee that was won by pro-Beijing lawmaker Starry Lee. "They can take away the rules of procedures today but I am sure the Hong Kong people won't forget today," said Democratic lawmaker Dennis Kwok.

The house committee's role is to scrutinize bills before second reading in the legislative council and has built up a backlog after failing to elect a chairperson since late last year. The backlog includes one bill that would criminalize abuse of China's national anthem, which is expected to be given a second reading on May 27 despite the procedural chaos. Protesters have been calling on social media for city-wide demonstrations on that day.

Social distancing amid the pandemic has largely put a brake on protests since January, but demonstrations are expected to resume later this year with the outbreak coming under control. The arrest of 15 activists in April, including veteran politicians, a publishing tycoon, and senior barristers, thrust the protest movement back into the spotlight and drew condemnation from Washington and international rights groups.

China's Hong Kong affairs office warned this month that the city would never be calm unless "black-clad violent protesters" were all removed, describing them as a "political virus" that seeks independence from Beijing. Beijing blames foreign forces for fomenting unrest and says protesters are undermining the rule of law in Hong Kong.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Migrants pelt stones at police, public in Ahmedabad

Nearly 100 migrant workers gathered on a busy road connecting IIM Ahmedabad with Vastrapur area here on Monday and pelted stones at police and people passing by during the lockdown, an official said. A local claimed the migrant workers were...

Despite govt's warning, Amritsar's Mata Bhadrakali temple opens its gate to devotees

Despite the government disallowing the opening of religious places to devotees during the fourth phase of lockdown, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities at Mata Bhadrakali temple in Amritsar permitted people to enter the premises...

Japan's economy in recession, Q1 GDP shrinks annualised 3.4 pc

Japans economy contracted an annualised 3.4 per cent during the January to March quarter as coronavirus pandemic continues to have a significant impact, according to government data released on Monday. It is the second straight contraction,...

Soccer-Heading Down Under was a gamble that paid off for Fowler

Robbie Fowler believes his decision to move to Australia was a gamble that paid off and that his Brisbane Roar side would have been contenders for a third A-League title had the coronavirus outbreak not intervened. The former England and Li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020