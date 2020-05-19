Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syrian government orders seizure of assets of Assad's cousin Makhlouf

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 17:46 IST
Syrian government orders seizure of assets of Assad's cousin Makhlouf

The Syrian government ordered the seizure of assets belonging to President Bashar al-Assad's cousin Rami Makhlouf, one of Syria's richest men, as well as his wife and children, according to a government document reviewed by Reuters.

The document, stamped May 19 and signed by the Syrian finance minister, said the "precautionary seizure" aimed to guarantee payment of sums owned to the Syrian telecom regulatory authority. Once at the heart of Assad's inner circle, Makhlouf has quarrelled with the authorities over funds which the government says are owed by his mobile phone company Syriatel. The unprecedented public tussle has uncovered a rare rift in the ruling elite.

Makhlouf has addressed the dispute in three extraordinary online video messages in which he has appealed to Assad himself to help save his firm. In his last message, released on Sunday, Makhlouf said he had been told to quit as the head of Syriatel. The government says Syriatel owes 134 billion pounds, around $77 million at the current exchange rate on the parallel market.

Makhlouf on Tuesday posted a letter dated May 18 denying allegations by the Ministry of Telecoms that Syriatel had rejected payment of amounts it was required to pay in a dispute over its license. Makhlouf, a maternal cousin of Assad, played a big role in financing Assad's war effort in the conflict under way since 2011, Western officials have said. He is under U.S. and EU sanctions.

In addition to telecoms, his business empire spans real estate, construction and oil trading. Syria experts say the row could mark the first major rift in decades within the family that has ruled the country since Assad's father Hafez took power 50 years ago. (Additional reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi in Amman; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Catherine Evans)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Mnuchin says seeing large Q2 unemployment, negative economic data

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday that he is continuing to see large unemployment numbers and other negative economic indicators during the second quarter, but the situation is expected to improve as the U.S. economy st...

One CRPF, 3 BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Central Reserve Police Force on Tuesday said that one new positive COVID-19 case has been reported in the force, while three new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Border Security Force in the last 24 hours, as confirmed by BSF. One positi...

Bajaj Finance Q4 profit down 19 pc to Rs 948 crore on higher provisions

Bajaj Finance on Tuesday posted a consolidated profit after tax for Q4 FY20 at Rs 948 crore, down 19 per cent from Rs 1,176 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal. Adjusted for a contingency provision of Rs 900 crore for Covid...

WTO: India pushes for building broadband infra, digital skills in LDCs, developing countries

India has made a case for capacity building of developing and least-developed countries in areas like digital skills and broadband infrastructure, under the World Trade Organisation WTO, rather than negotiating binding rules on e-commerce a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020