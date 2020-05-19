Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Senate panel backs Trump nominee Ratcliffe to be top U.S. spy

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:16 IST
U.S. Senate panel backs Trump nominee Ratcliffe to be top U.S. spy
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee voted along party lines on Tuesday to back President Donald Trump's nomination of Republican Representative John Ratcliffe to be director of national intelligence. The committee said the vote was 8-7, along partly lines, with Trump's fellow Republicans backing the nominee and committee Democrats opposed.

His confirmation vote in the full Senate is expected to be close. Trump's fellow Republicans hold a 53-to-47-seat majority and rarely break from the president, but Ratcliffe has not won over Democrats. No floor vote has been scheduled. Trump nominated Ratcliffe, a member of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, to be director of national intelligence last year. The nomination was dropped amid questions about his lack of experience and partisan reputation but the Republican president nominated him again this year.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga brought before French court

Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga was arraigned before a French public prosecutor on Tuesday, three days after police swooped on his hideout in a Paris suburb, ending a 26-year manhunt. The 84-year-old is accused of funding and armin...

CAPF canteens put procurement on hold till MHA clarifies 'swadeshi' products

The mega network of central paramilitary forces that caters to about 50 lakh troops and their families has put on hold all fresh procurement of supplies from over 400 vendors till a clarity is obtained from the government on the term swades...

Power ministry puts in place arrangements to face cyclone Amphan

The power ministry on Tuesday said it has put in place adequate arrangements to face cyclone Amphan. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on the West Bengal coast on Wednesday afternoon between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya island in ...

Maha: Thane COVID-19 cases go past 4000-mark, Palghar at 404

The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district on Tuesday went past the 4,000-mark after 241 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, said a health official. The COVID-19 case count now stands at 4,169, he added.There were seven deaths...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020