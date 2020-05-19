Left Menu
Development News Edition

Put your posters on buses provided by us but let them ferry migrants: Congress to CM Adityanath

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 21:49 IST
Put your posters on buses provided by us but let them ferry migrants: Congress to CM Adityanath
Representative image

The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of indulging in "cheap politics" and "doublespeak" by not allowing its buses to ferry migrants stranded at the borders. The party's reaction came after the Uttar Pradesh government said the list of 1,000 buses offered by the Congress to ferry migrant workers contained registration numbers of autorickshaws and cars, while 297 of the buses lacked either a fitness certificate or valid insurance papers.

Hitting back, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the UP government "has crossed all limits", and three days have already been lost to this political grandstanding during which people have died walking on the roads. Noting that the state government has said that 879 of the 1049 buses provided by the Congress are fit to ply, she said they should be allowed to ferry migrants back to their home without any further delay.

"Yogi Adityanath ji you can place BJP banner on these buses if you wish. You can paste your posters but please do not reject our spirit of service," she tweeted. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala urged Adityanath to come to the aid of migrants by immediately granting permission to the buses made available by the Congress in this regard and not "create hurdles instead".

He also alleged that the chief minister was insensitive as he was embroiling migrants in cheap and petty politics. "Kindly put a stop on cheap politics and not be insensitive and inhumane towards the plight of migrants. Kindly allow buses to ply migrants home and help them instead of embroiling them in cheap and petty politics," Surjewala told an online press conference.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the UP administration has stopped over 500 of the buses at Unchha Nangla Border for hours. "Over 300 buses are reaching the Delhi border also. Kindly allow these 879 buses to ferry migrants. Tomorrow we will provide you a fresh list of 200 buses. You can verify this list also. People are anguished. People are in pain. We cannot afford any further delay," she also said. Another party spokesperson Surpriya Shrinate alleged that the RTO officers were threatening owners of these buses.

"This is clear double standards," she said. Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said the Uttar Pradesh government was insensitive towards migrants' plight and was unnecessarily creating hurdles in ferrying them safely back home.

Another party leader Rajeev Satav said it is clear that the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh were only indulging in cheap politics and this was an example of their "failed governance". There has been a back and forth exchange of communication between the Congress and the UP government over plying of 1,000 buses provided by the party to ferry migrants home. After the opposition party made available a list of the buses, the Uttar Pradesh government sought their inspection in Lucknow and then at Gautam Buddha Nagar and Noida. Some conditions were also put by the UP government before plying of the buses by Congress.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Boy hangs self accidently in Gr Noida, woman's body found at Noida home

A 12-year-old boy died in Greater Noida allegedly after he accidentally hung himself with a gamchha, while a 29-year-old married woman ended her life at her home in Noida on Tuesday, police said. The boy lived with his parents in a JJ clus...

UP: Over dozen migrant workers injured in collision between two trucks

More than a dozen migrants labourers including a child were gravely injured when a truck carrying about 45 of them collided head-on with another truck in Bilhaur area near here on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred in Nanamau, j...

FAA to mandate new safety-management tools for airplane manufacturers

The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it would require Boeing Co and other aircraft manufacturers to adopt new safety-management tools in the wake of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people. FAAs plan to begin the...

Employees' PF contribution can go higher than 10%, not of employers

The labour ministry on Tuesday said employees can contribute more than the newly set limit of 10 per cent of basic wages to their provident fund PF for the next three months, but employers dont need to match the higher contributions. In a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020