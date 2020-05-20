Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says US topping world coronavirus cases is 'badge of honour'

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 16:25 IST
Trump says US topping world coronavirus cases is 'badge of honour'

President Donald Trump has said it is a "badge of honour" for America to "lead" the world with 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases since it means the US is testing more people for the disease that has killed over 300,000 people across the world. The US has 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 91,000 deaths, both the world's highest. "I look at that as, in a certain respect, as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better," he said on Tuesday at the White House as he hosted his first Cabinet meeting since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

"By the way," he told reporters, "you know when you say that we lead in cases, that's because we have more testing than anybody else." "So when we have a lot of cases," he continued, "I don't look at that as a bad thing, I look at that as, in a certain respect, as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better." He added: "So I view it as a badge of honour. Really, it's a badge of honour. Trump was responding to a question about whether he was considering a travel ban on Latin America, Brazil in particular. "It's a great tribute to the testing and all of the work that a lot of professionals have done," the president said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, a federal agency, the US had conducted 12.6 million coronavirus tests by Tuesday. The Democratic National Committee has criticised the Republican president's comments, tweeting that the 1.5 million COVID-19 cases in the US represented "a complete failure of leadership". Trump is seeking reelection in the November 3 presidential poll.

Meanwhile, the president said he was considering travel ban on countries from Latin America due to surge in coronavirus cases there. "We are considering it," the President said when asked if he was considering a travel ban on Latin America, and Brazil in particular.

Brazil has over 271,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, the third highest in the world, following the US and Russia. According to Johns Hopkins data, Russia has over 308,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese soldiers detained for slapping, pushing doctor

The Lebanese military has arrested two soldiers caught on camera slapping and pushing a doctor in an emergency ward at a hospital in the northern city of Tripoli, the army said Wednesday. The video, widely circulated online, caused an uproa...

Deliver ration by Thursday evening to e-coupon holders: HC to Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the AAP government to ensure that all the persons who did not get ration despite having e-coupons be provided ration by Thursday evening. The direction was issued by a bench of Justices Hima Kohli ...

KP personnel protest against deployment in COVID-19 areas, CM steps in

Kolkata Police personnel, angry over their deployment in city areas where they claimed that the chances of contracting COVID-19 were high, allegedly gheraoed and damaged the vehicle of an officer of the force on Wednesday, prompting Chief M...

Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs as demand for air travel crashes

British aircraft engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce is cutting at least 9,000 jobs due to collapse in demand for air travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic. We are proposing a major reorganisation of our business to adapt to the new level o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020