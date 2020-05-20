Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Where do Trump and Biden stand on tech policy issues?

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 17:21 IST
FACTBOX-Where do Trump and Biden stand on tech policy issues?
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The regulation of big technology companies such as Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google has been a hot button issue ahead of the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3.

Here is a look at the stances of Republican President Donald Trump and his likely Democratic opponent Joe Biden on some key tech policy issues:

BREAKING UP BIG TECH COMPANIES

Biden, who was vice president during the Silicon Valley-friendly administration of President Barack Obama, has criticized Facebook and other tech giants during his campaign and proposed a minimum federal tax aimed at companies like Amazon.com Inc. Trump, who has mixed relationships with tech companies, regularly bashing Amazon and its Chief Executive Jeff Bezos but meeting with Apple Inc's Tim Cook, has said "there is something going on in terms of monopoly" when asked about big tech firms.

The Trump administration is conducting a wide-ranging antitrust probe into major tech companies, but both he and Biden have stopped short of calling for the firms to be broken up. Biden has said dismantling companies like Facebook was "something we should take a really hard look at."

REGULATING SOCIAL MEDIA Both Biden and Trump have blasted social media companies over their handling of political content. Trump, whose digital campaign helped propel him to the White House in 2016, has long accused the companies, without evidence, of censorship against conservatives.

Biden, who has clashed with Facebook over its policies on political ads and manipulated videos, was the only Democratic presidential candidate who called for revoking Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a key internet law which largely exempts online platforms like Facebook and Twitter from legal liability for users' posts. In 2018, Trump signed into law a bill that makes websites liable for third-party content that facilitates prostitution or sex trafficking. But this year, in a win for tech firms, Trump also signed a trade deal that means tech companies will have U.S.-style liability protections for online content when operating in Mexico and Canada.

DATA PRIVACY Congress has been trying to build consensus on a federal consumer privacy legislation, which the Trump administration has signaled support for. Biden has said the U.S. should set privacy "standards, not unlike the Europeans," an apparent reference to the European Union's stringent General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The Trump administration has criticized Silicon Valley over the issue of encryption, blasting Apple for what he called its refusal to unlock phones used by criminals. Privacy advocates have also slammed the Trump administration for actions they say violate immigrants' privacy and for repealing broadband privacy laws that required internet providers to get consumer consent before using certain types of their data.

DIGITAL DIVIDE The coronavirus pandemic, which has driven education and work online, has exposed inequalities in access to high-speed broadband.

Trump has said he is committed to ensuring "every citizen can have high-speed internet access," though Democratic rivals criticized him over the continuing digital divide on the campaign trail. In January, the Federal Communications Commission approved a $20 billion rural broadband expansion fund. Biden also said he plans a $20 billion investment in rural broadband infrastructure and to triple funding to expand access in rural areas, as part of a package his team proposed to pay for through tax increases on wealthy Americans and corporations.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Sri Lanka hoping to train from June 1, says coach Arthur

Sri Lankas cricketers are hoping to return to training from June 1 in bio secure venues once the government gives the green light, head coach Mickey Arthur has said. Cricket has been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Sr...

Establishment of COVID-19 field hospital in Tshwane underway

Plans to establish a field hospital to treat COVID-19 patients in Tshwane are underway.We are finalising the details of a field hospitalit will be done. When we have a field hospital here Rosslyn it will not just be for the employees but wi...

Coronavirus coming from India 'more lethal' than those from China, Italy: Oli

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has said the coronavirus coming from India is more lethal than those from China and Italy and blamed the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Himalayan nation on those illegally entering the country fro...

Industry to achieve export target of USD 100 bn in next five years: TPCI

With the government taking steps in the agriculture and food sector, industry will be able to achieve export target of USD 100 billion worth in the next five years by focusing on untapped global markets like Africa, Latin America, Middle Ea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020