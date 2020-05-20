Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Cong questions BJP govt's eviction notices to ex-ministers

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-05-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 23:07 IST
MP: Cong questions BJP govt's eviction notices to ex-ministers

Opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday alleged that amid the lockdown, the BJP- led state government has served notices to 24 former ministers who were part of the previous Kamal Nath dispensation, asking them to vacate the official bungalows allotted to them. The ruling BJP, however, termed it as a "routine administrative procedure" so that the new ministers are accommodated in those bungalows.

The Congress leaders raised questions over these eviction notices amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. "Shocking action of MP government; In the midst of corona pandemic, the authorities issued eviction notices to 24 Congress ex-ministers in the hot spot Bhopal, asking them to vacate government residences," Congress Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha alleged in a tweet on Wednesday.

"@ChouhanShivraj (CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan) and @drnarottammisra (Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra) personally ensuring (this). SC/HC (Supreme Court and High Court) bar(red) coercive action in corona time," he alleged. In a statement, All India Congress Committee (AICC) media coordinator Abhay Dubey said the government took this action out of frustration.

"The Kamal Nath government never prejudicially took such action during its tenure. On Wednesday, the government accommodation of former Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot was illegally sealed, which is located in the containment zone of Bhopal," Dubey said. Bhanot's residence is located in Char Imli area, which is a containment zone after the coronavirus positive cases were found in the locality.

However, the state BJP termed this as a routine action. "Whether in power or not, the Congress leaders have intense desire to get the government facilities. The government accommodations are not provided to settle down.

These bungalows are allotted as a minister so that they can perform the work," state BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal said. He said that the notices were served as per the law, but no one will be treated insensitively.

This is not a violation of any guidelines or rules, he said, adding that this is a routine administrative process to get the house vacated from old ministers to accommodate new ones..

TRENDING

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-California border hospitals hit by surge in COVID-19 cases from Mexico

The only two hospitals in Southern Californias rural Imperial County were forced to close their doors to new coronavirus patients on Tuesday, after admitting scores believed stricken with the virus from across the border in Mexico, official...

US STOCKS-Stocks rally on reopening, stimulus hopes

The three major averages on Wall St were poised for their fourth gain in five session on Wednesday as investors again bet on a swift economic recovery from coronavirus-driven lockdowns and the potential for more stimulus measures from the F...

Swiss launch impeachment process against attorney general over FIFA conduct

Switzerland has moved closer to removing Attorney General Michael Lauber from office after a parliamentary panel launched impeachment proceedings against the top Swiss prosecutor relating to his probe of corruption in world soccer. The judi...

Brazil widens use of malaria drugs in mild coronavirus cases

Brazils health ministry on Wednesday issued new guidelines for wider use of anti-malarial drugs in mild coronavirus cases, a treatment touted by President Jair Bolsonaro in defiance of public health experts warning of possible health risks....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020