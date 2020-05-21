China says supports improving system, mechanism related to HK constitution，basic law

China says supports improving system, mechanism related to HK constitution，basic lawReuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-05-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 13:20 IST
Beijing supports improving the system and mechanism related to the constitution and basic law of Hong Kong and Macau, the ruling Communist Party's fourth-ranked leader and head of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference said Thursday.
Wang Yang was speaking at the opening of the annual session of the government advisory body that meets in parallel with China's parliament, which opens its annual session on Friday.
