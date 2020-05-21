Left Menu
Maha CM recalls Rajiv Gandhi's contribution in telecom, IT

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 15:04 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, saying that he laid the foundation of telecommunication and information technology (IT) in the country. Thackeray said Gandhi's contribution to India's progress can never be overlooked.

In a statement issued on the 29th death anniversary of the former PM, Thackeray said, "Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation stone of the telecommunication and IT revolution in the country and we are now witnessing the benefits of the steps taken at that time." "Let's take a pledge to eradicate terrorism and violence from human life. We need to strive to achieve that. It will be a fitting tribute to Rajiv Gandhi," Thackeray said.

Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1991 in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur by a suicide bomber during an election campaign..

