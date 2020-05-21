Youth Cong leader demands Nyay-like scheme from Centre

The Maharashtra Youth Congress onThursday demanded that the Centre come up with a scheme likeNyay, which was promised by the Congress for the poor andneedy before the Lok Sabha polls last year

The Centre should provide Rs 6,000 per month to theneedy families for next six months so that they can buy foodgrains and other essential items to survive in this time ofcrisis, state Youth Congress president Satyajeet Tambe said

The BJP-led central government should implement ascheme for the economically backward sections and it can berevised later, he said, adding that the Maharashtra YouthCongress distributed Rs 200 cash to nearly 29,000 families inthe state on Thursday.