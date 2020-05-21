PM Johnson will not face criminal probe over links to U.S. businesswoman

PM Johnson will not face criminal probe over links to U.S. businesswomanReuters | London | Updated: 21-05-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 16:55 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not face criminal action following allegations of misconduct over his relationship with a U.S tech entrepreneur, the police watchdog said on Thursday.
However, the London Assembly said it would continue with its investigation into Johnson's links with Jennifer Arcuri, saying while they would examine his conduct while he was mayor of London.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
- London