PM Johnson will not face criminal probe over links to U.S. businesswoman

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-05-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 16:55 IST
PM Johnson will not face criminal probe over links to U.S. businesswoman
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not face criminal action following allegations of misconduct over his relationship with a U.S tech entrepreneur, the police watchdog said on Thursday.

However, the London Assembly said it would continue with its investigation into Johnson's links with Jennifer Arcuri, saying while they would examine his conduct while he was mayor of London.

