Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump to tour Ford's ventilator assembly plant near Detroit

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 19:22 IST
Trump to tour Ford's ventilator assembly plant near Detroit

A day after threatening to withhold funds over Michigan's mail-in ballot effort, President Donald Trump was set to visit the electoral battleground Thursday to learn how the medical breathing machines governors begged for during the height of the coronavirus pandemic are made. But hovering over his visit to a repurposed Ford Motor Co. factory in Ypsilanti, outside of Detroit, is whether he will wear a face covering.

Trump has refused to wear a face mask in public, a practice that federal health authorities say all Americans should adopt to help slow the spread of the virus. Ford says everyone in its factories must wear personal protective equipment, including masks, and that its policy has been communicated to the White House. Trump wouldn't commit to wearing a mask at the plant when he was asked about the matter earlier this week.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said that mask-wearing isn't just Ford's policy but it's also the law in a state that's among those hardest hit by the virus. She sent Trump a letter Wednesday asking him to respect Ford's employees by covering his nose and mouth during the visit, which will include a roundtable discussion with black leaders, a factory tour and speech. "Anyone who has potentially been recently exposed, including the president of the United States, has not only a legal responsibility, but also a social and moral responsibility, to take reasonable precautions to prevent further spread of the virus,” Nessel said.

At least two people who work in the White House and had been physically close to Trump recently tested positive for the virus. Trump is tested daily; the White House says he remains negative. An executive order issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer requires factories to suspend all nonessential in-person visits, including tours, though Nessel said her office would not bar Trump.

The Republican president and Whitmer, a Democrat, have clashed during the coronavirus outbreak over her criticism of the federal government's response to the state's needs for medical equipment, like ventilators, and personal protective gear, such as gloves, masks and gowns. In the early days of the crisis, Whitmer and other governors and medical workers clamored for ventilators, fearing a shortage of the machines would prove deadly as the virus made breathing difficult for the scores of afflicted patients who were being brought to hospitals.

But the U.S. now has a surplus of the breathing machines, leading Trump to begin describing the U.S. as the “king of ventilators.” Whitmer was not expected to accompany Trump during the visit. “We do not have plans to meet, but I did speak with him yesterday on the phone," Whitmer told "CBS This Morning” on Thursday. “I made the case that, you know, we all have to be on the same page here. We've gotta stop demonizing one another and, really, focus on the fact that the common enemy is the virus.” On Wednesday, Trump threatened to withhold federal funds from Michigan after its secretary of state mailed absentee ballot applications to millions of voters. Trump first tweeted — erroneously — that the Democratic state official had mailed absentee ballots to Michigan voters. He later sent a corrected tweet specifying that applications to request absentee ballots had been mailed.

Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016. He insists mail-in voting is ripe for fraud, although there is scant evidence of wrongdoing. At the White House, Trump said he and Whitmer in their call discussed the coronavirus pandemic and the catastrophic flooding and mass evacuations caused by the failure of dams in the state's central region — not his tweeted threat to withhold federal money.

Trump also needled Whitmer on Twitter over her decision to keep stay-at-home orders largely in place. He said military and federal emergency management teams had been sent to assist with the flood response but added that the “Governor must now 'set you free' to help.” That was a reference to his strong push for states to lift stay-at-home restrictions and allow businesses to reopen so people can resume shopping and dining out. Last month, Trump tweeted “LIBERATE MICHIGAN” as residents there and in other states began holding protests against orders to stay at home.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Scottish schools to reopen in August with measures to prevent virus spread

Scottish schools will reopen in August although at first children will spend around half their time learning at home and half at school in smaller classes to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Scottish government said on Thursday. ...

Asia Today: Australia lets woman travel to see dying sister

A New Zealand woman has been reunited with her dying sister in Australia after gaining an exemption from pandemic travel restrictions on compassionate grounds. Australia had rejected Christine Archers request for permission to fly from New ...

Fire at two factories in Gr Noida, shanties in Noida; none hurt

A fire broke out in two adjacent private factories in Greater Noida on Thursday, while some shanties were damaged in another blaze in Noida, said officials. No person was injured in the incident reported from Udyog Vihar in Ecotech 3 area i...

Italy's Luxottica trials workers' tag to fight coronavirus

Italian eyewear maker Luxottica will give employees a monitor that alerts them if they are not respecting social distancing rules and keeps track of contacts with people potentially at risk of coronavirus infection, it said on Thursday. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020