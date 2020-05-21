Trump says Russia did not adhere to Open Skies treaty

Trump says Russia did not adhere to Open Skies treatyReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 22:24 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he has a good relationship with Russia but Moscow did not adhere to the Open Skies treaty allowing unarmed surveillance flights over member countries.
Russia was caught doing a lot of bad things, but he believes it will work out, Trump told reporters as he left the White House to visit flood-hit Michigan. The United States announced its intention on Thursday to withdraw from the 35-nation treaty.
