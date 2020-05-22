Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump approval remains steady during pandemic

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 00:11 IST
Trump approval remains steady during pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic stretches on, Americans' views of the federal and state government response to the crisis are starting to sour — yet President Donald Trump's personal approval rating has remained steady. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that 41 per cent of Americans approve of the president's job performance, while 58 per cent disapprove. That's consistent with opinions of Trump before the pandemic, as well as throughout his more than three years in office.

The survey highlights one of the remarkable features of Trump's tenure as president: Despite a steady drumbeat of controversies, an impeachment trial and now a historic public health crisis, few Americans have changed their views of him. He's failed to increase his support in any measurable way, yet he also has retained the approval of his core backers, including the overwhelming majority of Republicans. “The Trump presidency is a perfect example of the Rorschach test of politics,” said Alice Stewart, a Republican strategist who worked for Sen Ted Cruz's 2016 presidential campaign. “People that want to see that the president is doing a good job will see that regardless of where the chips fall. If they want to see that he's doing a crappy job, they will see that regardless of what happens.” Less than six months from his Election Day face-off against Democrat Joe Biden, the consistency of Trump's support appears to leave him with the same narrow path to victory that first propelled him to the White House in 2016, even as the pandemic and resulting economic crisis upend nearly every aspect of American life.

Biden's campaign believes Trump's uneven handling of the crisis will ultimately cost him his job in November. “The scale of the loss is staggering and it's infuriating,” Biden said this week. “But more than that, it's heartbreaking to think how much fear, how much loss, how much agony could have been avoided if the president hadn't wasted so much time and taken responsibility." The AP-NORC survey comes as the death toll in the US from COVID-19 nears 100,000 people. Robust testing remains a challenge, and a vaccine is months or years away. Yet the scope of the economic toll — nearly 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment since March — has also increased the urgency in many states to begin reopening businesses.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Warriors GM will 'consider' veteran for lottery pick

Warriors general manager Bob Myers and head coach Steve Kerr continue to operate in offseason mode as the NBA determines whether Golden State and other non-playoff teams will be called back to complete the 2019-2020 regular season. For Myer...

Trump: US may rethink decision to exit surveillance treaty

President Donald Trump said Thursday that Russian violations make it untenable for the US to stay in a treaty that permits 30-plus nations to conduct observation flights over each others territory, but he hinted its possible the US will rec...

JK L-G Murmu greets people on occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday conveyed his greetings to the people of the union territory on the occasion of Jumat-ul-VidaHe observed that Jumat-ul-Vida has a great spiritual significance and is an a...

U.S. appeals court tells judge to respond Flynn's bid to toss lying charge

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday instructed the judge presiding over the criminal case against President Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn to respond to a petition in which Flynn asked the appellate court to toss ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020