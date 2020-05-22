Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippine lawmaker proposes tax targeting tech giants to fund virus fight

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 22-05-2020 09:49 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 09:49 IST
Philippine lawmaker proposes tax targeting tech giants to fund virus fight

A Philippine lawmaker has introduced a bill in parliament aimed at taxing big tech firms such as Facebook, Alphabet's Google and Youtube, Netflix and Spotify, to raise funds to battle the coronavirus. The bill looks to raise 29 billion pesos ($571 million) by imposing a value added tax on digital services provided in the Philippines, a key growth area for e-commerce transactions as its people are among the world's heaviest users of social media.

"We spent to fight COVID-19 and we need more to continue fighting it and recover," Congressman Joey Salceda, the bill's principal author, told Reuters. "It sends a strong signal to the world that the Philippines is ready for the digital transformation. We are putting our taxation in order."

Starting next year, Salceda said, funds raised from new taxes would also be used to finance digital programs such as a national broadband project and digital learning, to fill the education gap caused by school closures. But it may take a while before the proposal is scheduled for debate, as lawmakers are busy deliberating on an economic stimulus package to jumpstart the Philippine economy, ravaged by pandemic-induced lockdowns.

Google, Netflix, and Spotify were not immediately available for comment. Facebook declined to comment. The Philippines has recorded 13,434 virus infections, including 846 deaths and 3,000 recoveries, and has run nearly 208,000 tests among its population of more than 107 million.

Last week, neighbouring Indonesia announced plans for VAT of 10% on digital products from July, to boost revenues amid the pandemic. Southeast Asian regulators held talks last year on a region-wide effort to tax tech giants more. ($1=50.74 Philippine pesos)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Trump counting on Supreme Court to block probes, lawsuits

President Donald Trump won at least a temporary reprieve from the Supreme Court earlier this week in keeping secret grand jury materials from the Russia investigation away from Democratic lawmakers. The president and his administration are ...

Pak troops shell LoC areas in twin sectors of Poonch, Rajouri

The Pakistan Army on Friday shelled forward areas along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch and Rajouri districts, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said. At about 0720 hours today, Pakistan ...

India's GDP could soar by 20 per cent post lockdown, predicts Goldman Sachs

Indias Gross Domestic Product GDP could soar by 20 percent in the third quarter of 2020, according to predictions by Goldman Sachs which have been started by The Economist in a detailed story on Economic Lockdowns and their implications. Th...

Devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha disturbing: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the widespread devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha is disturbing, as he condoled the death of those killed in the natural calamity. Cyclone Amphan has left 77 people dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020