Cyclone Amphan: Kejriwal extends support to Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday extended support to his counterparts in West Bengal and Odisha, Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik respectively, in the wake of the destruction caused by cyclone Amphan.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 14:37 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday extended support to his counterparts in West Bengal and Odisha, Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik respectively, in the wake of the destruction caused by cyclone Amphan. "Dear Mamata Banerjee didi, on behalf of the people of Delhi, I extend our full support and solidarity with you and the people of West Bengal in the wake of the destruction caused by cyclone Amphan. Kindly let us know if we could help in any manner in this hour of crisis," Kejriwal tweeted.
In another post, he wrote, "Dear Naveen Patnaik, on behalf of the people of Delhi, I extend our full solidarity and support with you and the people of Odisha in the wake of the destruction caused by cyclone Amphan. Kindly let us know if we could help in any manner in this hour of crisis." Patnaik also spoke to Banerjee today and offered to give all possible support to West Bengal in view of the damage caused by cyclone Amphan. (ANI)
